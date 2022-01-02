Cities in Colorado are ways to alleviate the lack of affordable housing

The high housing barrier in the Colorado area for workers has led to a doubling of waiting times for buses last year, grocery stores closing early, pharmacies no longer opening on weekends and shortages of teachers, nurses, dispatchers and first employees.

And if you call the Summit County government, vacancies limit what can be done.

However, census data show that 34% to 71% of high-rise housing in 15 counties in western Colorado is vacant. Tens of thousands of vacancies – second homes, rental holiday homes and investor-owned properties, ranging from mansions to apartments – are affordable for visitors in good condition, but not for locals.

The pandemic has also led to the movement of many people to the mountains, causing competition for housing and rental prices to increase significantly.

To maintain some affordable housing, cities in the high country are increasingly considering measures to ease the burden.

For decades, housing challenges have mainly affected low-wage tourism and recreation industry workers, forcing resorts to install subsidized apartments designed for single workers. But now, after 20 months of COVID-driven influx, officials are finding that even the highest-paying jobs like those in the mining industry, which 150 years ago caused mountain settlements, are no longer enough for workers to afford housing.

At the Climax molybdenum mine on top of the Fremont Pass, where 320 employees receive starting salaries ranging from $ 81,000 to $ 115,000, the lack of affordable housing hinders efforts to recruit and retain staff, corporate vice president Linda Hayes told the Denver Post. Climax has begun paying $ 2,500 in registration bonuses and a $ 9,000 annual salary for housing in Colorado.

Lack of manpower increasingly affects living conditions.

Summit County bus stops this fall were made 60 minutes, out of 30, for the absence of 19 drivers, said county transit director Chris Lubbers. This disproportionately hurts low-wage cleaning, hospitality and retail workers, who rely more on buses, Lubbers said. The remaining 48 drivers travel through tundra mountain passes from Georgetown and Leadville to reach Summit County. With the onset of winter storms, those drivers and police have been asked to carefully observe residents freezing while waiting.

At Summit County Government headquarters, officials said the current 80 openings in a group of 500 positions are the most ever, limiting public services.

On Eagle’s main street, the frequented City Market crowded grocery stores are still officially listed as open until 11pm, a sign for workers leaving late shifts to have to make meals. But the grocery store lacks 40 workers and should close early at 9pm, managers and employees said, blaming the challenges associated with COVID and the lack of affordable housing.

In preschools, loving teachers who want to raise their children should leave, shaking the foundations for children. The closure of a restaurant in Eagle that served as a social hub weakened ties between local adults.

“And we are struggling to find 911 police officers, dispatchers. We offer well-paid jobs with great benefits and yet we can not fill many of our positions, even director-level positions,” said the Summit District Commissioner. , Tamara Pogue, showing housing prices that soared above $ 1 million and became impossible for “our core. Middle class earning $ 60,000 to $ 100,000.

Our hospital struggles with shortages. Our school district is struggling. Almost every employer is struggling. Traditionally it was our lower paid jobs that were hard to fill, but now it is our average and higher paid jobs, Pogue said. It is tangible. You wait longer for things to happen. ”

Meanwhile, county searches have found Colorado mountain towns strengthening their position among the world’s most frequently sought-after and visited fugitives.

These cities are concentrated in an area the size of West Virginia. State and federal data show that about 86,000 housing units in 15 counties are vacant. The 2020 census data show vacancy rates in those counties as follows: Hinsdale 71%; Summit 58%; Mineral 65%; San Miguel 45%; Jackson 44%; Great 57%; Eagle 37%; Costs 34%; Routt 37%; San Juan 52%; Pitkin 39%; Gunnison 41%; Park 44%; Custer 46%; Archuleta 39%.

We have cheap housing but it is not available, said Jon Stavney, director of the Council of Governors of Northwestern Colorado, an association run by leaders from six counties and 30 cities.

The problem is the prices, more than $ 600,000 for a three-bedroom apartment and over $ 1 million per house, combined with rents rising by 20% to 40% since 2019. And builders continue to install listed mansions up to $ 50 million (Snowmass Falls Ranch in Pitkin County) and featured on high-profile forums as a “Luxury Experience” supplement in the Wall Street Journal. It celebrates a pandemic rise of families of city dwellers who uprooted their lives for the full experience of living in the mountains because people “have fallen in love with living among the mountains.

Researchers at the Council of Governors of Northwestern Colorado recently completed a survey of pandemic influx in Summit, Eagle, Pitkin, Grand, Routt and San Miguel counties and concluded that steady growth is accelerating the transformation into a haven for visitors. Most visitors, part-time residents and newcomers earn more than $ 150,000 a year with growing numbers earning more than $ 300,000, the study found. In contrast, 60% of locals earned less than $ 150,000, usually between $ 60,000 and $ 100,000. The influx of COVID – people “flocking from cities to places with high quality of life, such as mountain communities” – intensified direct competition for all forms of housing.

And “housing prices have been restored” now, aligning with rising estimates set by a wider global economy.

“People who have lived here for a long time are just coming out of competition in the rental market, which is a new thing, and definitely in the market to have a home,” said Stavney, who previously worked in the construction industry. and served as county commissioner. and mayor.

Changes the character of things. There are many small outages in the community network. You can feel it. You can see it. As the costs increase to be in this country, it is simply not possible for the middle class and workers to be here, he said.

People who make their living off Rocky West Mountain will want to come and they will continue to buy homes. But they are not really invested in the country like full time residents. When you invest, serve on a board, take your kids to school, see friends at the post office and they get to know you. You have commitments. .. Those connections are getting weaker and weaker.

State government agencies in Denver have for years promoted western Colorado for tourism and recreation, seen as a lucrative “industry” to drive economic development.

But these agencies, and Governor Jared Polis, are hearing more and more about the consequences.

Every local government has talked about housing, said state demographer Elizabeth Garner.

Rushing to western Colorado is both a benefit and a curse, Garner said. Tourism, recreation and growing visits give cities an economic livelihood they need to survive, she said.

Curse is what makes house prices. It removes dwellings from housing units, from being places where people can live at affordable costs.

In recent years, almost every city and county government in western Colorado has considered or adopted measures to try to control market forces by limiting or regulating short-term leases provided by internet services like Airbnb and Vrbo.

The idea is to save some affordable housing, said Margaret Bowes, director of the Association of Ski Cities in Colorado, which tracks orders and this fall noticed growing urgency.

Meanwhile, local officials are also pushing for increased construction of new housing, including subsidized hotels and dormitories, like the one proposed for preschool teachers and health workers in Summit County.

In Winter Park and Breckenridge, labor shortages have reached the point where governments have launched Lease to Locals programs aimed at homeowners. The Breckenridge pilot project, which began Oct. 15, has paid 30 landlords up to $ 24,000 a year, on rent they collect, in exchange for renting for at least a year to a local worker. This provided shelter for 65 local workers to stay in the Breckenridge area over the next summer.

A turning point may be near where labor shortages need to be addressed, as well-heeled visitors expect services. Finding space for locals will be necessary to preserve the attractions that attract visitors in the first place, Bowes said.

You can not run a ski lift remotely.