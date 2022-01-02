COVID-19 protests: Thousands gather in Amsterdam despite the ban





AMSTERDAM – Thousands of people in the Dutch capital protested against a ban and gathered on Sunday for a demonstration against the Dutch government’s blockade of the coronavirus before police removed the crowd from an Amsterdam square. The local government had declared the protest illegal, saying police had indications that some demonstrators might plan to take part “prepared for violence”. The municipality later issued an urgent order for people to leave Museum Square and riot police marched through the grass to clear the area, sending demonstrators to nearby streets. Before officers could enter, some participants unfurled a placard reading, “Less pressure, more care” near the Van Gogh Museum. A group of people in white overalls and white masks carried placards, including one that said, “It’s not a virus, it’s about control” on one side and “Freedom” on the other. There was a large police presence in the square and in the surrounding streets. The municipality designated the area as a security risk area, giving police the authority to encourage people in a preventative manner. The demonstration came on the same day that Dutch police said they would take action to protest the growing demands of their work. Union representatives have said riot police will continue to work if necessary. Coronavirus infection rates have been steadily declining for weeks in the Netherlands, which reintroduced blockade measures in November and tightened them further during the holiday season. The seven-day standing average of new daily cases fell slightly lower last week to 85.55 new cases per 100,000 people, even though the Omicron mutation became the country’s dominant variant. Under the blockade, all non-essential shops have been closed along with bars, restaurants and places like museums, theaters and cinemas. In November, a coronavirus demonstration erupted in violent riots in Rotterdam and demonstrations in Museum Square ended in confrontations between police and protesters who disobeyed orders to leave the area. ——– Corder contributed from The Hague, The Netherlands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/thousands-gather-in-amsterdam-despite-demonstration-ban-1.5725600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

