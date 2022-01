Media Hong Kong Citizen News will close: ‘We are powerless’ – National

A Hong Kong news website said Sunday it would cease operations in light of deteriorating press freedoms, days after police raided and arrested seven people for rebellion in a separate pro-democracy news media. Citizen News announced its decision through a Facebook post on Sunday. He said he would stop updating the site on January 4 and shut down after that. Read more: Canadian Denise Ho was released on bail after a Hong Kong police raid on Stand News “We have always loved this land, but currently we are powerless as we are not only facing wind and rain, but also tornadoes and big waves,” a statement said. “We have never forgotten our original goals, but it is unfortunate that the rapid changes in society in the last two years and the deteriorating media environment have prevented us from achieving our ideals without worry.” The story goes down the ad















Citizen News is the third newspaper to close in recent months, after pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and online site Stand News. Authorities have turned to silent dissent in the semi-autonomous city, once known as the hub of live media, after Beijing enacted a comprehensive national security law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Ontario reports more than 16,700 new cases of COVID, another 10 people in intensive care Read more: Hong Kong police accuse 2 Stand News editors of rebellion a day after newspaper raid The imminent closure of Citizen News came days after authorities raided Stand News and arrested seven people – including editors and former board members – on suspicion of plotting to publish rebel material. Stand News announced the same day that it would cease to operate. Two of the former Stand News editors were later formally charged with rebellion. In December, the opposition was ousted from the election under a new law that puts all candidates to the test of allegiance, and monuments commemorating the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square bombing in Beijing were torn down. The U.S. and other Western governments have condemned the curtailment of press and civil liberties that Beijing promised to support for 50 years after Hong Kong surrendered to Britain in 1997. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week defended the raid on Stand News, telling reporters that "inciting other people … can not be forgiven under the guise of news reporting." © 2022 The Canadian Press

