Reports claiming India has lost coronavirus vaccination aimed at ‘fraudulent’: Center

India administers over 100 kcal of vaccine doses in less than nine months, ministry says (File)

New Delhi:

India’s vaccination program against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, calling several media reports claiming that the country had lost its vaccination targets fraudulent. COVID-19.

Since the launch of the national vaccination program against COVID-19 on January 16 last year, India has administered over 90 per cent of its eligible citizens the first doses and 65 per cent the second doses.

“In a news article recently published by an internationally renowned news agency, it is claimed that India has lost its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the full picture,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the fight against the global pandemic, India’s national vaccination program has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programs when compared to many developed western countries based on the significantly lower population to be vaccinated, he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post: “India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is running the world’s most successful and largest vaccination program. India’s effort for COVID-19 has performed better than “Many developed western countries with a significantly lower population base to vaccinate.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post: "India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is running the world's most successful and largest vaccination program. India's effort for COVID-19 has performed better than many developed western countries with a significantly lower population base to vaccinate."

In the vaccination effort, so far, the country has achieved some unprecedented milestones in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than nine months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day, and several times administering a crore dose within a day, the ministry said.

“Compared to other developed nations, India has done a better job in administering vaccination against Covid for its 93.7 crore qualified adult citizen (according to RGI (General Registrar of India)) in all states of its and UT (union territories), “he underlined.

“In the case of first dose coverage for the eligible population, the US has covered only 73.2 per cent of its population, the UK has covered 75.9 per cent of its population, France has covered 78.3 per cent of its population and Spain has covered 84.7 percent. cents of its population, the ministry said.

India has already covered 90 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said. Similarly, for the second dose, the US covered 61.5 per cent of its population, the UK covered 69.5 per cent of its population, France covered 73.2 per cent of its population and Spain covered 81 for percent of its population, the ministry said.

India has covered over 65 per cent of its eligible population with the second dose of the vaccine.

Over 11 states and UT have already achieved 100 percent vaccination coverage with the first dose, while three states and UT have already achieved 100 percent full vaccination against COVID-19 (both the first and second dose), it is said. in it.

Many states and UT are expected to achieve vaccination 100 percent soon, the statement said.

As part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, ‘Har Ghar DastakThe door-to-door campaign was implemented from November 3 and this includes mobilization and vaccination awareness by addressing all qualified beneficiaries lost or abandoned.

“This has also resulted in an increase in first dose coverage by 11.6 per cent since the start of the campaign. While second dose coverage increased by 28.9 per cent in the same period,” the statement said.

Considering the global increase in COVID-19 cases, the discovery of the Omicron variant, the scientific evidence, the global best practices and the suggestions of the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the Committee of NTAGI Permanent Scientific Technician (STSC), it was decided to further improve the scientific prioritization and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 15-18 years, which will begin on 3 January.

To further strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19, the Central Drug Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved two additional vaccines. These include the Biological-E Corbevax vaccine and the SII Covovax vaccine for limited use in emergency situations. This brings the number of vaccines given in limited use in emergency situations in India to eight, the statement said.

