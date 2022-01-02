The elderly were displaced after the pipes burst, flooding buildings in downtown Edmonton – Edmonton





Dozens of elderly people have been displaced after flooding early Sunday morning severely damaged units and completely left the lobby of a building in downtown Edmonton. Emergency crews in Edmonton were called at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning to respond to a water leak on the fourth floor of Ansgar Villa Complex at 10170 120 in the Oliver neighborhood. When the crews arrived about fifteen minutes later, there was “eight inches of water in the lobby” of the building, Brittany Lewchuk told the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for Global News. Read more: Extreme weather in Alberta leads to extreme clearing – and there is more to the streets “Our fire alarms went off and I could hear a lot of noise,” said Bonita Davidson, a resident. “I got dressed quickly and went out into the hallway, and it had just been flooded. The water was on my feet. The story goes down the ad “I opened the hallway door because we had to go down the hallway, and it was coming down like Niagara Falls,” Davidson said. A water shot that penetrated to the third floor of the building. Most of the flooding occurred on the fourth floor.

Provided for Global News

Lewchuk said about 50 elderly people living in the complex have been displaced by the floods and some units have been “severely damaged”. EPCOR crews arrived at the building at 6:45 a.m. and confirmed that a pipe had burst on the fourth floor. EPCOR told Global News that repairs fall on the property owner. Crews will be back on site after repairs to confirm the problems have been resolved. Read more: “It’s a serious obstacle for us”: Boyle Street Community Services copes with basement flooding Davidson said her unit on the third floor was one of those affected. The story goes down the ad “This is bad. I can not use my kitchen at all,” she said. “The water is in my stove, my microwave, in my cupboards. The floor is all wet. There is water in my lights.” “I do not know where to start, I do not know where to go. I have no family here, “said Davidson, who added that she believed building owners were seeking alternative housing for the displaced.















1:52

The recent deep freeze in Calgary leads to increased pipeline calls





The recent deep freeze in Calgary leads to increased pipeline calls

ETS buses were called to the building Sunday morning as a precaution, but residents were relocated to other safe parts of the complex. The fire in Edmonton also received “several” other overnight calls regarding the bursting of pipes in other parts of the city as area temperatures warmed. As the area took a short break from the extreme cold this weekend, Edmonton will have cold wind temperatures that will reach -30 again by Sunday afternoon. The story goes down the ad















4:03

Weather forecast in Edmonton: 1 January





Weather forecast in Edmonton: 1 January

Similar news © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8484248/ansgar-villa-edmonton-flooding-jan-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos