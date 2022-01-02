Man robbed of money and off-road vehicle with a knife outside the bank: Halifax Police – Halifax





Halifax Regional Police are searching for the two suspects after a man was allegedly robbed of his money and his car outside a bank in Bedford. In a press release, police said they responded to a phone call about an ongoing robbery at TD Bank at 82 Peakview Way in Bedford around 3:30 p.m., New Year’s Day. Read more: A man is charged after attempted car robbery, robbery in Halifax The victim told police he had been in the ATM car and two men approached him as he was leaving the bank. “A suspect held a knife and demanded money and the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” the statement said. “The suspects left the scene with the victims’ money and his car. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2021 gray Honda Pilot SUV. The story goes down the ad On Sunday afternoon, police updated the investigation and said the stolen vehicle had been found. They also published video images of the observation of the two suspects. Police said the first suspect is about 25-years-old, skinny and was wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe along his chest, along with red pants. He had a black “COVID style” mask on his face. Trends Ontario reports more than 16,700 new cases of COVID, another 10 people in intensive care

Calgary police escort undisciplined passengers identified as members of Russian off-flight hockey team Video surveillance images show two suspects involved in a robbery outside the TD bank on Peakview Way in Bedford, NS on January 1, 2022.

Insured / Halifax Regional Police

The second suspect is described as about 40 years old, also with a slender body, wearing a black jacket and gray pants. The suspect had a white or gray “gaiter” style bandage over his face. Video surveillance images show two suspects involved in a robbery outside the TD bank on Peakview Way in Bedford, NS on January 1, 2022.

Insured / Halifax Regional Police

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The story goes down the ad















1:52

The Halifax Gaming Store uses community support to overcome robbery





Previous video



The next video



© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8484085/bedford-ns-bank-atm-robbery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos