Tesla breaks the quarterly record for global vehicle deliveries





Electrical height Quarterly deliveries are one of the most followed indicators for Tesla. They support its financial results and are widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for electric vehicles as a whole because the company has led the tariff for battery-powered cars. EV market leader shares have risen on the back of expectations for continued growth, with stock up nearly 50 percent in 2021 and a market estimate of more than $ 1 trillion – one of only five publicly listed US-based companies to achieve that status. The stock fell 1.3 percent on Dec. 31 to close at $ 1,056.78. Tesla has repeatedly said it expects a 50 percent annual increase in deliveries over a multi-year period. The seventh consecutive quarterly gain comes amid a global semiconductor downturn that has cut production at most other vehicle manufacturers and kept sales under control despite growing demand. CEO, Elon Musk , who became the richest person in the world last year, has described 2021 as a “supply chain nightmare” even though his company continued to increase deliveries every quarter. It has performed better than other vehicle manufacturers in part due to the efforts of its engineers to rewrite the software to fit any chip they could find for other purposes. Tesla has said its shipment numbers should be seen as slightly conservative and final numbers could vary by 0.5 percent or more. Shipments and current output do not necessarily match one by one during any given quarter. Production was 305,840 for the fourth quarter and 930,422 for the year. More output is coming The company does not divide sales by geography, but the US and China are its largest markets and most of the sales were Model 3 and Y. Tesla currently produces Model S, X, 3 and Y at its Fremont plant . , California, and Model 3 and Y at its Shanghai plant. In 2022, Tesla will increase production capacity with two new plants coming online in Austin, Texas and Berlin. Musk has promised to provide an update on Tesla’s new product plans in the company’s next earnings call.

