Oxfam says its work in India is threatened by the ban on foreign funding | India





Oxfam India has said its work in the country will be jeopardized by governments ’refusal to renew a license that allows it to receive funding from abroad. Oxfam is on a list of thousands of NGOs, according to local media reports, whose licenses have not been renewed. Without a license, these organizations can only use donations and contributions from within India. Oxfam India will contact the Home Office and urge them to lift funding restrictions to ensure vulnerable communities continue to receive the support they need at this critical time of the pandemic, Oxfam chief executive said India, Amitabh Behar, in a statement. . A few days ago it turned out that the Charity Missionaries Mother Teresa, who works among the lepers, the dying, abandoned sick children, people with AIDS and the poor, have also been banned from receiving foreign funding. The Interior Ministry said it had discovered some negative inputs in the audit of its accounts. Fundraising is expected to have a major impact on the performance of both organizations, along with many others whose licenses have also not been renewed. Some donations will continue to come from Indian philanthropists and charities, but will not cover the gigantic shortfall. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has campaigned against NGOs and social activists, especially those working among the rural poor, forest dwellers, the lower castes and the marginalized, and on issues of inequality. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have ridiculed social activists as anti-national and urban Naxalites (a reference to revolutionaries fighting in the jungles of India to overthrow the state). They have also accused some NGOs of links to extremist groups. Analysts say the government sees NGOs, which by the very nature of their work speak openly about its policies and human rights record, as a source of undesirable criticism. It is inevitable that given how Oxfam and others work among the poorest of the poor, the most deprived communities, their reports on India should not show the government in a good light. This government has always struggled to accept criticism, and this removal of foreign funding can be seen as a way to distort NGOs in admission, said Parsa Venkateshwar political analyst Rao Jr. The most striking example was the government’s targeting of the human rights organization Amnesty International, which pushed Amnesty to close its offices and halt its operations last year. She made the decision after her offices were raided and her bank accounts were frozen. Amnesty accused the government of witch-hunting and retaliation for its reports criticizing human rights violations. Since 2014, the government has hampered the functioning of NGOs. He has changed the rules of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act under which they receive foreign contributions to make it more difficult for them to receive donations from abroad. In 2018, the licenses of nearly 20,000 NGOs were revoked. However, the failure to renew the licenses of such internationally recognized names as Oxfam and the Missionaries of Charity has come as a shock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/02/oxfam-says-its-work-in-india-is-imperilled-by-ban-on-foreign-funding

