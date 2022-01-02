Cruz-ing Back To Rodeo: Ketron to compete in Rodeo in International Finals

Mike Wolanin | Republic Ashley Ketron hugs her horse named Cruz in a barn at her home in Columbus, Ind., Monday, December 6, 2021. Mike Wolanin | The Republic “>

Driving the daughter of local car racing icon Keith Kunz, it would not have been hard to see Ashley Ketron become a car driver.

Kunz, however, thought his sport could be too dangerous for Ashley and her twin sister Mallory, so they ended up heading in another direction. They competed in rodeo.

We got it somehow ourselves, Ketron said. They have definitely supported us. Dad didn’t want us to race racing cars. This was very dangerous.

Ketron, now 34, is one of the best runners in the country. She ranks fifth in the world rankings and first in the junior rankings and will compete in her first Rodeon in the international finals on January 13-16 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

I was not planning to do IFR, Ketron said. It was not my intention, and then, after a few rodeos, everyone said: You have to go for Rookie (of the Year). Then after a few more, they said, Heck, you have to go for the top 15 and try to do IFR, so I did.

Ketron started riding horses as soon as he could walk. Her maternal grandfather, Steve Orme, was a rodeo contractor in Springfield, Illinois. Ketron’s mother’s barrel ran into his rodeos and Ashley and Mallory went together.

When he grew up, Ketron started going with his father to car races before getting the rodeo.

He started our passion for horseback riding, Ketron said. Grandpa always took us to the rodeo, and they got married, and when we were old enough, we started competing. My sister actually rode more than I did in the beginning, and I went a lot with my dad in races while she was doing this because I loved racing. One day, I decided I was going to start riding more and Grandpa would take me and my sister to the show, and it all went from there.

Although Kunz moved his family to Visalia, California, and Fresno, California, then to Columbus when the twins were in fourth grade, they continued to ride horses. Ketron, a 2005 graduate of Columbus East, met her husband David in the East, but he did not immediately share her love for horses.

When I met my husband, he had nothing to do with horses, but I introduced him very quickly, Ashley said. He bought a new truck to tow my horse trailer, and we went to a lot of horse shows so we could do it as a family.

The Ketrons have three children ages 2 to 12, and Ashley did not do any rodeo for about 10 years. However, she rode a quarter horse named Cruz several times to her friend Morgan Nay at horse shows.

In July 2019, Nay, who lives in Madison, called Ashley and asked if she would take care of Cruz for a while. Three months later, Ashley bought the horse from Nay.

She knew I liked her very much, and one day, she called me and asked if I would pick her up and ride her and take care of her and ride her, Ashley said. He was not riding much. So I started riding it and the first weekend I rode it, knocking the barrel every day. But it was a lot of fun because I just knew he was another horse. He was a very anxious horse, so I worked with him on his anxiety and learned his triggers. I remember calling her and telling her I wanted to buy her, and we made a deal.

But by July 2021, Ashley took 11-year-old Cruz to his first rodeon in North Vernon.

I just decided to try it because it was the best horse I have ever had, Ashley said. I was really lucky with him. He ran well before, but not like now. He is simply a higher caliber. Once I made the first rodeon with him, I knew I had something I could compete with, and he just went from there. I went with a couple of my friends and I did not know how he would do it because he gets a little nervous and the rodeo environment is very different. You have crowds, you have bulls and he did miracles. I was hungry for it.

So Ashley and Cruz entered two more events the following weekend and finished second in both, earning more than $ 1,000. Since then, she has traveled to compete in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Arkansas.

In their most recent event, Ashley finished second in the finals of the Southern Oklahoma Tournament. She won the final ranking in the Central Tournament Region and has now reached more than $ 15,000 in winnings.

There was a lot of driving, Ashley said. Maybe we did 20,000 miles in my husband’s new truck.

Ashley, who earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development from the University of Cincinnati and a graduate degree in adult learning from Ball State, worked on the child care and resource assessment system and state referrals. She now works for the Spark Learning Lab as a contact training coordinator.

Horse riding has reached at least a fourth generation for her family. Ketrons Addy’s 12-year-old daughter is now riding.

As for Ashley, she plans to continue to spend as long as Cruz, whose registered name is Miss Me Im Famous, is ready and capable.

This horse fell on my lap, Ashley said. I probably would not do this if it were not for him. We have some other horses I have ridden, but they just weren’t of the rodeo caliber. (Cruz) is just gorgeous.