South Korean activists demand better treatment of asylum seekers

Activists are calling for a policy change to improve the treatment of undocumented migrants in South Korea, following recent cases of abuse of asylum seekers.

Under current immigration policy, anyone who has received an expulsion order, including those whose refugee applications are still pending, can be interned indefinitely.

Refugee rights groups have long stressed the need for the government to review the relevant legal language, Article 63 Clause 1 of the Immigration Act, which they see as a punitive measure that violates the rights of asylum seekers.

Now, with news of successive cases of abuse within detention facilities spreading, the law-enforcement movement may gain momentum.

Immigrant rights are an often overlooked issue in South Korea, a historically homogeneous country where foreigners still make up only 4% of the country’s total population.

In 2020, South Korea accepted only 0.4% of refugee applications, according to government data, well below the average for other developed countries.

Abusive detention

The latest case came on December 23, when an asylum seeker at an immigration detention center in Hwaseong, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, received urgent medical attention after being injured by being attacked during what activists describe as a prolonged period of treatment and inappropriate.

The man in his thirties, known only as Y in the South Korean media, was cut from ceramic pieces by a toilet he broke by resisting his ban, according to Sim Ah-jung, a refugee rights activist in close contact with the detainee.

Y spent 11 months in a windowless cell at the detention facility and was barred from regular outdoor training sessions because he is HIV positive, Sim said. Y is in the process of appealing his rejected asylum application.

The government claims he was placed in solitary confinement to prevent the spread of HIV, but HIV is not transmitted through the air. The segregation of people living with HIV is a clear violation of human rights by international standards, said Sim, the book’s author. Refugees, being subject to refugeeism.

Y was placed in solitary confinement for months. And like most of his fellow inmates, he still does not know when his detention will end. This aspect of great insecurity is a cause of great concern for prisoners, many of whom already suffer from mental illness and trauma as asylum seekers, she said.

Detention without parole

While deportation procedures are known to take an average of about 15 days, according to government statistics from 2018-2021, they are routinely extended by the government when immediate repatriation is considered impossible.

As a result, some detainees have spent up to four years and eight months inside these facilities, say immigrant rights advocates.

Most often, it is the asylum seekers who can not return to their homeland for security reasons, who remain in the dark, not knowing how long their internment will last.

The most problematic aspect is that there is no upper limit on the length of detention, nor a procedural opening that allows inmates to appeal the decision when their detention periods are extended, said Lee Il, an immigration attorney in the Public Defender Law. .

As the Ministry of Justice issues these decisions alone, detainees are also denied the opportunity to request an external review of the legality and necessity of detention in the process, he said.

Bound like animals

In September, surveillance footage from the same detention facility in Hwaseong showed a Moroccan asylum seeker lying on the floor with his limbs tied back in a small isolation cell. His legal representatives claimed that the man had suffered similar treatment to torture.

They put me on my stomach and tied me up [a] rope. I was tied up [up] like an animal. I could not breathe. I have not been able to visit my doctor for more than five months, the detainee said. describing the treatment in a telephone interview with a local journalist.

With the release of this footage, the detention facility defended his action, saying his placement in protective measures was inevitable as he was violently protesting, destroying property and attempting to injure himself.

Following an investigation, both the national human rights watchdog, the Korean National Commission on Human Rights, and the Ministry of Justice acknowledged that authorities used excessive force to deter him and violated his rights in the process.

The ministry has vowed to review protocols governing the use of protective equipment in detention centers and better educate its officers, but refugee rights organizations say a more structural change is needed to address the root of the problem.

The first step should be a legal change, Sim said.

Legal review

In February last year, the Seoul Administrative Court issued a ruling questioning the constitutionality of Article 63 1 1 of the Immigration Act, which has so far allowed the government to deport indefinitely persons who have received eviction orders.

As a result, the law is currently under review in the Constitutional Court for the third time. after reviews in 2018 and 2019. More than five out of nine judges would have to consider it unconstitutional in order for the clause to be reviewed.

The decision is expected to be published next month.