International
South Korean activists demand better treatment of asylum seekers
Activists are calling for a policy change to improve the treatment of undocumented migrants in South Korea, following recent cases of abuse of asylum seekers.
Under current immigration policy, anyone who has received an expulsion order, including those whose refugee applications are still pending, can be interned indefinitely.
Refugee rights groups have long stressed the need for the government to review the relevant legal language, Article 63 Clause 1 of the Immigration Act, which they see as a punitive measure that violates the rights of asylum seekers.
Now, with news of successive cases of abuse within detention facilities spreading, the law-enforcement movement may gain momentum.
Immigrant rights are an often overlooked issue in South Korea, a historically homogeneous country where foreigners still make up only 4% of the country’s total population.
In 2020, South Korea accepted only 0.4% of refugee applications, according to government data, well below the average for other developed countries.
Abusive detention
The latest case came on December 23, when an asylum seeker at an immigration detention center in Hwaseong, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, received urgent medical attention after being injured by being attacked during what activists describe as a prolonged period of treatment and inappropriate.
The man in his thirties, known only as Y in the South Korean media, was cut from ceramic pieces by a toilet he broke by resisting his ban, according to Sim Ah-jung, a refugee rights activist in close contact with the detainee.
Y spent 11 months in a windowless cell at the detention facility and was barred from regular outdoor training sessions because he is HIV positive, Sim said. Y is in the process of appealing his rejected asylum application.
The government claims he was placed in solitary confinement to prevent the spread of HIV, but HIV is not transmitted through the air. The segregation of people living with HIV is a clear violation of human rights by international standards, said Sim, the book’s author. Refugees, being subject to refugeeism.
Y was placed in solitary confinement for months. And like most of his fellow inmates, he still does not know when his detention will end. This aspect of great insecurity is a cause of great concern for prisoners, many of whom already suffer from mental illness and trauma as asylum seekers, she said.
Detention without parole
While deportation procedures are known to take an average of about 15 days, according to government statistics from 2018-2021, they are routinely extended by the government when immediate repatriation is considered impossible.
As a result, some detainees have spent up to four years and eight months inside these facilities, say immigrant rights advocates.
Most often, it is the asylum seekers who can not return to their homeland for security reasons, who remain in the dark, not knowing how long their internment will last.
The most problematic aspect is that there is no upper limit on the length of detention, nor a procedural opening that allows inmates to appeal the decision when their detention periods are extended, said Lee Il, an immigration attorney in the Public Defender Law. .
As the Ministry of Justice issues these decisions alone, detainees are also denied the opportunity to request an external review of the legality and necessity of detention in the process, he said.
Bound like animals
In September, surveillance footage from the same detention facility in Hwaseong showed a Moroccan asylum seeker lying on the floor with his limbs tied back in a small isolation cell. His legal representatives claimed that the man had suffered similar treatment to torture.
They put me on my stomach and tied me up [a] rope. I was tied up [up] like an animal. I could not breathe. I have not been able to visit my doctor for more than five months, the detainee said. describing the treatment in a telephone interview with a local journalist.
With the release of this footage, the detention facility defended his action, saying his placement in protective measures was inevitable as he was violently protesting, destroying property and attempting to injure himself.
Following an investigation, both the national human rights watchdog, the Korean National Commission on Human Rights, and the Ministry of Justice acknowledged that authorities used excessive force to deter him and violated his rights in the process.
The ministry has vowed to review protocols governing the use of protective equipment in detention centers and better educate its officers, but refugee rights organizations say a more structural change is needed to address the root of the problem.
The first step should be a legal change, Sim said.
Legal review
In February last year, the Seoul Administrative Court issued a ruling questioning the constitutionality of Article 63 1 1 of the Immigration Act, which has so far allowed the government to deport indefinitely persons who have received eviction orders.
As a result, the law is currently under review in the Constitutional Court for the third time. after reviews in 2018 and 2019. More than five out of nine judges would have to consider it unconstitutional in order for the clause to be reviewed.
The decision is expected to be published next month.
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/south-korean-activists-urge-better-treatment-of-asylum-seekers/6378557.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]