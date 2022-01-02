The global MultiGP 2022 qualifying track design competition is straightforward! – SUAS news

Welcome to another exciting season of MultiGP drone racing! To kick off the 2022 season, we are launching one of our most successful races: the MultiGP Global Qualifier Track Design competition! Anthony AyyyKayyyFPV Knight created one of the best GQs last year and the extremely positive response from the community has led us to run another MGP GQ design contest for the 2022 season. This is a great way for the community to come together to improve piloting experience and receiving feedback from our pilots and organizers, we hope to offer everyone an exceptional Global Qualifying track for this year.

We are now accepting designs from the community to be our next official GQ! So distribute the official MultiGP card, Velocidrone, and start designing some songs! The submission window is open from January 1st until January 31st. Following the filing process, the Colby SFPV Cortola, the dirty design of Neo of Velocidrone, will narrow the field to the top 5. In mid-February, we will be running a voting contest for these 5 top options. The community will vote which track they like best and the winner will receive a free ticket to Open International MultiGP 2022.

Want to get into action? You can get Velocidrone, the official MultiGP card here, http://velocidrone.com.

Instructions for runway design specifications and barriers can be found here: https://www.multigp.com/2022-global-qualifier-design-contest/.

We look forward to seeing what you come up with!