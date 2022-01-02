International
PEI reports 137 new cases of COVID-19; The Greens demand more clarity
The PEI reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 cures Sunday in the first update since Dec. 31.
The province said new cases are under investigation and that contact tracing is underway.
PEI has 867 active cases. There have been 1,503 cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are still three patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, none in intensive care.
There are four people who were already in the hospital for other reasons, who subsequently tested positive for the virus. This number has decreased by one of the last report.
The Greens demand clarity
747 cases were registered during the Christmas break.
On Thursday, the province described some new support for residents of pandemic-affected islands.
Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker issued a statement Friday saying the provincial government is not communicating its COVID-19 response well enough at a time when the situation is “worse than it has been at any point.” another pandemic. “
The opposition leader said the government of Prime Minister Dennis King should hold more frequent briefings and set a date for the return to school so parents can plan ahead.
Schools are scheduled to move online at least until Jan. 10, but the province may extend that date.
Bevan-Baker also said the government should issue personal identification numbers to islanders who have tested positive so they can use the COVID Alert app to help manage contact tracking.
The summer clinic reopens
Testing clinics for COVID-19 in the province closed on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, the Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown clinics were open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively, and 8 a.m. to noon.
These two clinics, as well as Summersidelocation, will be open on a regular schedule on Mondays, from 08:00 until 16:00. .
The O’Leary Clinic does not open Monday. It will close on January 4th and 7th.
Until further notice, testing at Health PEI clinics will be limited to symptomatic individuals, close contacts identified by Public Health, and people who have previously tested positive at the point of entry or with a rapid antigen test.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-covid-19-update-january-2-1.6302167
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]