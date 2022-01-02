PEI reports 137 new cases of COVID-19; The Greens demand more clarity

The PEI reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 cures Sunday in the first update since Dec. 31.

The province said new cases are under investigation and that contact tracing is underway.

PEI has 867 active cases. There have been 1,503 cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are still three patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, none in intensive care.

There are four people who were already in the hospital for other reasons, who subsequently tested positive for the virus. This number has decreased by one of the last report.

The Greens demand clarity

747 cases were registered during the Christmas break.

On Thursday, the province described some new support for residents of pandemic-affected islands.

Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker issued a statement Friday saying the provincial government is not communicating its COVID-19 response well enough at a time when the situation is “worse than it has been at any point.” another pandemic. “

The opposition leader said the government of Prime Minister Dennis King should hold more frequent briefings and set a date for the return to school so parents can plan ahead.

Schools are scheduled to move online at least until Jan. 10, but the province may extend that date.

Bevan-Baker also said the government should issue personal identification numbers to islanders who have tested positive so they can use the COVID Alert app to help manage contact tracking.

The summer clinic reopens

Testing clinics for COVID-19 in the province closed on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, the Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown clinics were open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively, and 8 a.m. to noon.

These two clinics, as well as Summersidelocation, will be open on a regular schedule on Mondays, from 08:00 until 16:00. .

The O’Leary Clinic does not open Monday. It will close on January 4th and 7th.

Until further notice, testing at Health PEI clinics will be limited to symptomatic individuals, close contacts identified by Public Health, and people who have previously tested positive at the point of entry or with a rapid antigen test.