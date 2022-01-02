Box of facts: Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan | Reuters





The new Prime Minister of Sudan in the caretaker government, Abdallah Hamdok, addresses a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, August 21, 2019. REUTERS / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / File Photo

January 2 (Reuters) – Sudan’s Abdallah Hamdok resigns as prime minister six weeks after signing an agreement with the military to return to his post following a coup. Read more WHO IS HAMDOK? Before becoming prime minister, Hamdok worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank and as a special adviser to the Ethiopian Trade and Development Bank. He studied economics at the universities of Khartoum and Manchester. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register – He was appointed prime minister in August 2019 by the Sovereign Council, a governing body of civilians and the army that was created to oversee a transition to democracy after the overthrow of the long-serving autocrat Omar al-Bashir. – Taking office, he said his priorities included resolving an economic crisis, addressing a public debt burden and achieving peace in a country long torn apart by civil war. – He quickly began talks with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to discuss Sudan’s debt restructuring. – He also opened talks with the United States to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, a designation that had isolated Sudan from the international financial system since 1993. Sudan was removed from the list in 2020. – In its observation, the IMF accepted Sudan in the initiative of poor countries with high debt (HIPC) based on the country’s commitment to macroeconomic reforms. This put Sudan on the path to easing more than $ 56 billion in debt and access to new funds. – The economic reforms he promoted included the abolition of multibillion-dollar-a-year fuel subsidies and the devaluation and fluctuation of the currency. He also demanded that firms owned by security forces come under government control. – A few weeks before he was removed from office on October 25, he acknowledged the difficulties of the reforms, but expressed hope that their positive impact would soon be felt on the ground. “The Sudanese people have faced a very high cost of reforms and we can not take their patience for granted,” he said. – He is a staunch supporter of Sudan’s transition to civilian-led rule. As tensions escalated between the military and civilians in the power-sharing administration in September, Hamdok presented a roadmap to exit the crisis. “I am not neutral or a mediator in this conflict. My clear and determined position is full alignment with the democratic civil transition,” he said. – His attitude has given him the support of the population. During the anti-coup rallies, protesters held pictures of Hamdok and hung banners displaying him on billboards. – After signing an agreement to return as prime minister, an action opposed by many protesters and political figures who had previously supported him, Hamdok said he had done so to stop the bloodshed after several dozen civilians were killed during the demonstrations. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Diane Craft Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

