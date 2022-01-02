The international community must do its job in Yemen

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen last month uncovered evidence of Houthis using Sanaa International Airport for military purposes. The information was gathered as part of a coalition intelligence operation, in which operatives infiltrated the pyramid of the leadership of the Houthi terrorist movement.

According to coalition spokesman Brig. Turkish General Al-Maliki, the Houthis have turned Sanaa Airport into a training center and used its warehouses to launch missiles and intercepted aircraft against targets in both Saudi Arabia and Yemen. During a news conference in Riyadh, he showed a video of a leader from Lebanese terrorist Hezbollah giving instructions to Houthis Abu Ali Al-Hakim, also criticizing differences between group elements and appreciating the UN role in preventing Arabs. . coalition from reaching the port of Hodeidah. This port is the lungs that allow Huth and other Iran-linked militias to breathe. They use it to smuggle weapons and bring in fighters.

The coalition also showed another video, in which a Hezbollah expert is seen training Houthis to capture drones. He was filmed inside Sanaa International Airport as part of a coalition intelligence operation. Al-Maliki said: The Houthi movement is infiltrated and we have a lot of details and evidence that will be announced in due course.

The press conference focused on several points, two of which will be analyzed in this article: The presence of the Hezbollah terrorist militia in Yemen and the groups’ belief that the UN position is serving its purposes.

Hezbollah is the group most responsible for the chaos in Yemen. Its terror has affected several countries because it has extensive experience of terrorism as well as organized crime, murder, fighting, drug smuggling and interventions in some Arab and Gulf countries.

Today, it represents the infrastructure of any militia that fights and sabotages the Iran countries, whose project depends largely on Hezbollah to intervene in Arab countries like Syria, Iraq and Yemen; not forgetting its main bastion in southern Lebanon. This militia operates in a sectarian structure imported from Tehran, under which it considers fighters, whose loyalty should be to Iran, on this basis. It even seeks to form militias bearing its name in Iraq and Syria.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran relies on its foreign wing, the Quds Force, which was led by Qassem Soleimani before he was liquidated in Iraq in 2020 along with Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. We can now say that Hezbollah is the regional arm of the Quds Force. It is the first group to enter any country that Iran wants to control. He begins to prepare the ground for Tehran by building criminal and sectarian networks, allowing Iran to send leaders from the IRGC to take command, while Hezbollah fighters devote themselves and their skills to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This was clearly evident in Yemen with the role of Hassan Erlo, an IRGC officer who was killed in Yemen after leading the battle of Marib. Tehran insisted on appointing him as ambassador to Yemen. This was not diplomatically, but in the manner of a criminal and smuggler for a terrorist group not known as the government of the Yemeni people.

The second important point was Hezbollah’s recognition of the UN position, which served the group by preventing the coalition from entering and occupying Hodeidah. Instead, the port remains the gateway for militias to smuggle and transfer weapons. The role of the UN is close to cooperation, as the Stockholm Agreement has not been implemented and the port of Hodeidah remains under the control of Houthis. Under the terms of the agreement, it was to be handed over to the UN to prevent smuggling and end the war that Iran, the Houthis and all terrorist militias want.

The UN has two options: Either carry out its task and prevent arms smuggling through this port or declare the Stockholm Agreement unenforceable, which means that the coalition and the legitimate Yemeni forces must take control of the port and return it to the government and countries of Yemen. people.

The solution to the Yemen issue remains clear implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which requires the Houthis to lay down their arms and withdraw from the occupied cities, in addition to involvement in the political process. If an international coalition were formed to fight Iran-linked terrorists, as was done against Daesh, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon would all be relieved of this scourge. But the international community is not ready to act.

During al-Maliki’s press conference, the Kingdom exposed the danger of these terrorist militias and Tehran’s intervention in Yemen, stating that 851 drones had targeted the Kingdom, 430 ballistic missiles had been captured, 100 trapped boats destroyed and 274 naval mines damaged. .

Tehran and its terrorist militias are destabilizing the security and stability of the region and exposing international naval navigation to a great danger, in addition to the threat of closing waterways and laying offshore mines, amid an almost unbelievable international silence. Instead of facing decisive action, the Houthis are rewarded by being removed from the US international terrorism list and Tehran is given time, despite negotiations in Vienna, to develop a nuclear weapon.

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia will work to protect its borders from threats posed by Iranian militias and their intervention. The national security of the kingdoms will not be endangered and will reach out to its Arab brothers to defeat terrorism. It will not stand idly by without holding terrorists accountable. The fight against terrorism is not selective and based on interests. Those responsible must be held accountable without discrimination.

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri is a political analyst and scholar of international relations. Twitter: @DrHamsheri

