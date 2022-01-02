No Way Home ‘fluctuates at $ 1.37 billion worldwide, movie no. 12 ever in the world – Deadline

Refresh for the latest…: Happy New Year, Peter Parker! On the third weekend, Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has raised its global peak in $ 1.37 billion, becoming the 12th highest grossing film of all time worldwide. Beating another $ 78.3 million in 61 international collection markets this session, Spider-Man: No Way Home now has an offshore cume of $ 759 million. The current overseas framework represents a drop of only 35% from the past.

After exceeding the global figure of 1 billion dollars to become the film no. 1 of 2021 worldwide last weekend (and without China), NWH on Tuesday became the best movie of 2021 for Hollywood overseas.

NWH without holding brilliant during the New Year session with uk 25% increase from last weekend when cinemas closed on Christmas day. The total is now $ 92.4 million. Mexico has now earned $ 64.9 million. France led the entire game in the $ 8.1 million session for a $ 50.2 million finish.

Other notable markets in the round led by Jon Watts include korea ($ 7.2 million weekend / -43% / $ 51.4 million collected), Germany ($ 4.5 million / + 7% / $ 29.5 million), Australia ($ 4.4 million / -15% / $ 42 million), Indonesia ($ 3.4 million / -46% / $ 22.9 million), Brazil ($ 3.1 million / -45% / $ 40.2 million), Russia ($ 3 million / -51% / $ 34 million), India ($ 2.2 million / -53% / $ 34.2 million).

On IMAX, There is no way home has now earned $ 83.1 million worldwide, $ 30.7 million of which come from abroad. That’s all before the webslinger hit Japan on Friday this week.

There is no way home is still undated in China, where the local title Embrace Again bowed to 535 million RMB ($ 84 million) this weekend. And it’s worth reiterating that this entry of Tom Holland / Zendaya / Benedict Cumberbatch MCU has reached such astonishing heights without that huge Marvel market in the mix – and, during Covid’s late explosion, inflates / constraints in various areas .

Sing 2

UNIVERSAL



Elsewhere, Universal / Illumination’s Sing 2 tied another $ 17.2 million this session in 48 markets, an extraordinary drop of 2% from the previous framework. The overseas announcement is now $ 54.9 million for one $ 144.6 million the direction of global cume.

Highlights among the new openers include UkraineOpening no. 1 and $ 1.2 million; by preview this is the best animated market start during the pandemic and is 152% above the first film. Chile is looking at a strong road ahead, with an opening Thursday that was the best of the pandemic for an eventual $ 400,000 weekend, ahead of the previous one Sing. In reservations, France led the game with $ 4 million – even last weekend – for $ 12.6 million (+ 36% more Sing at the same point). Mexico had a strong hold -27% for an accumulation of $ 7.6 million behind two frames; Australia without brilliant midweek and has raised $ 5.4 million in the meantime Russia decreased by 23% to a total of $ 4.6 million.

We all, Sing 2 is 29% after the first film. Still on deck are diplomas such as Korea, Brazil, Germany, Great Britain and Japan.

20th Century Studios



20th Century Disney / Studio The King’s Man sew a $ 14.1 million Overseas weekends in 22 markets. Kuma offshore is $ 28.3 million and global is $ 47.8 million.

Taiwan was the opening no. 1, the best quarter of 2021 with $ 2.8 million. Hong Kong gave Ralph Fiennes player a debut no. 2 with 900 thousand dollars. Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore also positioned themselves in second place after the continuous performance of There is no way home. France leaned to $ 2.2 million in third place, and Mexico also started in third place, with $ 800,000 (2% ahead Free boy). In reservations, The King’s Man was no. 2 in uk after leaving there last Sunday; total operation is $ 4.6 million. Remains the number 2 movie in korea with $ 6.6 million to lead all offshore games.

The next session adds Germany, Italy, Australia and Brazil, among others. Russia goes on January 13th.

Warner Bros.



Warner Bros’ Matrix Revivals swallowed further $ 13.7 million in 76 markets, a 52% drop from the previous session. International running is $ 75.1 million ABOUT $ 106 million world.

Strong New Year’s declines included Japan (-19%), the UK (-20%), Germany (-23%) and France (-38%). Japan leads all games with $ 9.7 million, followed by uk ($ 7 million), Russia ($ 6.8 million), France ($ 5.8 million) and Mexico ($ 3.9 million) to close the Top 5.

There are four markets ahead including the Netherlands and China on January 14th.

