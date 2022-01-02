International
More snow, wind and cold rain in the mix for BC as the storm continues
Residents of southern BC hoping for a shovel break may be disappointed as a messy mix of wind, rain, snow and freezing rain dominates Sunday forecast.
A strong winter storm is moving along the coast of the province and is bringing heavy snow to the region, warns Environment Canada.
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for the Howe Sound area and the Sea to Sky Highway. Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton can have 30 to 50 centimeters of snowfall and a mixture of rain and wet snow as freezing temperatures rise.
Meanwhile, a wind warning has been issued for the Sun Coast, the South Bay Islands and the East Island of Vancouver, who could see winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour, at speeds of up to 90 km / h, near the Strait of Georgia.
Vancouver Metro near the water and Greater Victoria will also be affected by strong winds.
The forecast calls for up to 20 cm of snow in the interior of Vancouver Island, with the risk of frozen rain.
In Vancouver Metro, rain and rising temperatures can cause snow to melt quickly on the ground.
Vancouver City’s road cleaning crews are in full force, said road operations manager Amy Sidwell, with the goal of clearing priority roads and pedestrian paths as soon as possible.
“There were plows overnight, but when it still falls, it takes some time to clean it, so it makes it more effective once the snow stops falling,” she said on Sunday. “Today we are seeing more snow accumulation on the west side.”
As the snow turns to rain, the city is urging residents to clear their ponds.
West Kootena, Lake Kootenay and Boundary are also under warnings of winter storms, with 20 to 25 cm expected to fall in the first and 40 to 60 cm in the last two.
Similar warnings have been issued for the Nicola, Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon areas, where up to 30 cm are projected to fall on the Coquihalla motorway between Hope and Merritt. There is also a risk of frozen rain near Hope, says Environment Canada, but dangerous winter conditions are expected to ease on Monday.
BC, farmers ‘white fist’ on their way through the extreme cold after the flood, the dome of heat
Separate weather statements have been issued for Western and Eastern Colombia, Similkameen and Shuswap as well as a Pacific system that brings snow to the province’s inland highways.
Nearly 30cm can fall on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, while 15cm and 20cm are cut on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via the Allison Pass.
Only Fort Nelson, the Peace River region and the Cassiar Mountains remain under an extremely cold warning, with wind cooling values of -45 in the afternoon and down to -55 at night. The environment in Canada says there will be “minimal relief” in conditions due to the constant winds, but temperatures could drop on Tuesday after the wind goes out.
