Snowstorms and pandemic land flights delay the end of the holidays

Winter weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.

More than 2,500 flights to the U.S. and more than 4,100 worldwide were shut down on Sunday, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

This followed massive Saturday cancellations of more than 2,700 flights to the US and more than 4,700 worldwide.

It was absolute chaos, said Natasha Enos, who spent a Saturday night and Sunday morning without sleep at Denver International Airport during what was supposed to be a short stop on a cross-country trip from Washington to San Francisco. .

The number of non-stop Saturday’s flights in the U.S. was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staff shortages for rising COVID-19 infections among crews.

A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers over the weekend. About a quarter of all flights at OHare Airport were canceled on Sunday.

Denver Airport also faced significant disruptions. Enos, who was flying with Frontier Airlines, did not learn that her connecting flight to California had been canceled until she had already landed in Denver. It was then a rush to find alternative flights and navigate through baggage claims filled with stranded and confused passengers, amid concerns about the proliferation of the highly transmissible omicron version of COVID-19.

There were a lot of people in a very small space and not everyone was disguised, said the 28-year-old financial analyst. There were many exhausted children and some families were so stressed.

In Michigan, the authority that runs Detroit International Airport said the crews were working all the time to clear the snow and maintain the airport. The Atlanta Airport Authority advised passengers to arrive earlier than usual due to the high volume of passengers, possible weather issues and the pandemic-induced staff shortage that may take time to get through the security gates.

And thousands of miles away from the nearest snowstorms, Hawaiian Airlines said it had to cancel some flights between the islands and across the Pacific due to staff shortages.

Southwest Airlines said it was working to help customers affected by about 400 canceled flights across the country on Sunday, about 11% of its timetable. The Dallas-based airline anticipates even more operational challenges to come as the storm system pushes to the east coast.

Delta Air Lines said Sunday it was releasing a travel waiver for scheduled flights this week from the Central Atlantic airports in Baltimore and Washington in preparation for the forecast winter weather.

American Airlines said most of the canceled flights on Sundays were canceled prematurely to avoid last minute interruptions at the airport.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, canceled about 500 flights on Sunday, about 20% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

The airlines have said they are taking steps to reduce cancellations caused by workers affected by the omicron variant. United is offering to pay pilots three or more of their regular paychecks for taking open flights during most of January. Spirit Airlines reached an agreement with the Flight Association on double pay for cabin crews by Tuesday, a union spokesman said.

Airlines hope to pay extra and reduced schedules to spend them on holiday holidays and in the heart of January, when travel demand usually falls. The seasonal decline may be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still stranded.

AP Airlines writer David Koenig contributed to this report.