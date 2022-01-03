Extinct Mexican fish in the wild were successfully retrieved

MEXICO CITY – Once upon a time there was a small fish called tequila splitfin or zoogoneticus tequila that swam in a river in western Mexico but disappeared in the 1990s. Scientists and residents, however, have managed to return an extinct species to the wild. but kept in captivity in its native habitat.

Its success is now intertwined with the identity of the community and is being advertised internationally.

It started more than two decades ago in Teuchitln, a town near Tequila volcano. Half a dozen students, among them Omar Domnguez, began to worry about the small fish that stuck in the palm of one hand and was sometimes seen only in the Teuchitln River. It was extinct from local waters, presumably due to pollution, human activities, and the introduction of non-native species.

Domnguez, now a 47-year-old researcher at the University of Michoacn, says that back then only seniors remembered the fish called gallito or the little rooster because of its orange tail.

In 1998, conservatives from the Chester Zoo in England and other European institutions arrived to help set up a laboratory to preserve Mexican fish. They brought several pairs of tequila fish separated from collectors’ aquariums, Domnguez said.

The fish began to reproduce in aquariums, and within a few years Domnguez and his colleagues gambled to reinsert them into the Teuchitln River. They told us it was impossible, (that) when we returned them they would die.

So they looked for options. They built an artificial pond for a semi-captivity phase and in 2012 placed 40 pairs there.

Two years later, there were about 10,000 fish. The result secured funding, not only from the Chester Zoo, but also a dozen organizations from Europe, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, to relocate the experiment to the river.

There they studied parasites, microorganisms in the water, interaction with predators, competition with other fish, and then put the fish in floating cages.

The goal was to restore fragile balance. For that part, the key was not so much the scientists as the locals.

When I started the environmental education program, I thought they would turn a deaf ear to us … and in the beginning it happened, Domnguez said.

But conservatives have succeeded with patience and years of puppet shows, games and explanations about the ecological and health value of tequila zoogoneticus, the fish that helps control mosquitoes that spread the bug.

Some residents created a nickname for the little fish: Zoogy. They made cartoons and formed River Guardians, a group of mostly children. They collect debris, clear the river, and remove invading plants.

Domnguez said it is difficult to say whether water quality is better because there is no previous data to compare, but the whole ecosystem has improved. The river is cleaner, there are fewer non-native species and livestock are no longer allowed to drink in some areas.

The fish multiplied rapidly inside their floating cages. They were then marked so that they could be pursued and released. It was the end of 2017 and in six months the population grew 55%. Last month, the fish had expanded to another part of the river.

Reintroduction of species that were extinct in nature is complex and time consuming. The Przewalskis horse and the Arabian oryx are among the successful examples. Chester Zoo said on Dec. 29 that the split tequila had joined that small group.

“The project has been cited as a case study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for successful global reintroduction with recent scientific studies confirming that fish are thriving and already breeding in the river,” the zoo said in a statement.

This is an important moment in the battle for the conservation of the species, said Gerardo Garca, curator of the Low Vertebrate and Invertebrate Zoo.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species lists tequila splitfin as endangered. Mexico’s freshwater ecosystems are under pressure from pollution, over-extraction of water resources and other factors. More than a third of the 536 freshwater fish species assessed in the country are threatened with extinction, according to a 2020 report led by the IUCN and ABQ BioPark in the United States.

In Mexico, however, Domnguez and his team have already begun work on another fish considered extinct in nature: skiffia francesae. The Golden Scythia may one day join the Zoogy on the Teuchitln River.