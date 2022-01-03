International
Testing measures to ensure that young people return to classes
All high schools have been asked to provide a field test for students before they return to class this season to help reduce Covid-19 transmission.
Educational staff and college students are being asked to do self-testing at home before returning, and were sent home with tests before the Christmas break.
Schools and colleges ordered tests before Christmas and have taken them before the return of students and will continue to be able to order additional tests through a special supply route. Schools and colleges have provided students with complete testing before the end of the course and they will have access to more as needed.
Students returning to university are also advised to test before returning to campus.
High school students, colleges and universities, teaching staff and early years staff should continue to test themselves twice a week and more often if they are asked to do so, such as in the event of an explosion.
12-15 year olds are encouraged to be fully vaccinated (two doses) to make sure they are protected. 16 and 17 year olds are now eligible for reinforcements and are being strongly encouraged to accept this offer when invited to do so, along with university students.
Secretary of Education Nadhim Zahawi said:
Face-to-face learning is definitely the best place for the education and well-being of children and young people, and my priority remains to keep the early years environments, schools, colleges and universities open, so that face-to-face education to be able to continue.
As we enter this new term, I want to thank all the staff working in education for their continued commitment and resilience. It is through the tireless work of all that we have provided and will continue to ensure that pupils and students get the lesson they deserve. We must continue to look ahead and not forget how far we have come in our fight against this virus.
The best way we can continue to protect ourselves and our families is by taking a booster, or a second kick, if you are 12-15 years old as soon as possible. I urge anyone who has not done so to do so now.
Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said:
We are doing everything we can to minimize the disruption this virus causes in daily life, including keeping children in school, and regular testing is a key way to support schools and protect face-to-face learning.
Vaccines remain our biggest line of defense, so I urge all 12-15 year olds who have not yet been vaccinated and all teachers to grow up now to protect themselves and those around you.
Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza DBE said:
Children have told me how much they value and value school as a place to learn, make friends, and participate in activities that benefit their physical and mental well-being.
As a Child Commissioner and who has run schools all my life, I am always excited about starting a new term and returning to school. I am particularly focused on this, as it is so important that schools are open and ready to host children.
We are very fortunate to have wonderful teachers and parents who have already done so much to get their kids back in the classroom, and happy former teachers who provide extra voluntary support to keep the kids there. I want our classrooms to open and function because I strongly believe it is where all the kids belong and want to be. We owe it to them to make sure this happens.
Proportional safety measures will also remain in schools, colleges and universities to help reduce virus transmission, including increased ventilation and good hygiene, with students and elderly staff wearing face masks.
All early years facilities, schools, colleges and universities are advised to continue to follow the latest guidelines set by the department, which is kept under regular review.
