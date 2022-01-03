International
Controversial preacher and brother arrested after protest at Alberta health minister’s home: lawyer
A Calgary-based street pastor and his brother, both known for pandemic denial and anti-mask, have been released on bail following a protest of their arrest outside the health minister’s home, their lawyer confirmed on Sunday.
Calgary police say there was a protest in northwestern Calgary on Saturday afternoon, with about 50 people in attendance and two arrested.
Defense attorney Chad Haggerty says the two arrested were Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski.
Haggerty confirmed that the two were arrested after gathering outside the home of Health Minister Jason Copping. A video of the protest, posted on an account against vaccines and masks on Facebook, shows protesters in the residential neighborhood holding signs and cheering while a helicopter can be seen flying overhead.
Haggerty said the two Pawlowski are accused of violating the terms, wrongdoing and obstruction of justice.
One of the conditions for their release is to stay away from Copping, Haggerty said.
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney issued a statement in response to the incident Sunday.
“All Albertans have the right to protest peacefully. This right does not extend to the violation of private homes and the harassment of the families of public officials,” Kenney said in an email.
“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that vaccine conspiracy theorists have tried to intimidate government officials in this way. I’m sure the vast majority of Albanians reject this kind of extremism.”
In October 2021, Judge of the Court of Queen Adam Germain fined the brothers and put them to the test.
As part of their probationary terms, Germain decided at the time that if pandemic-denying and anti-mask leaders continue to preach to their followers, they should also represent the point of view of medical experts.
