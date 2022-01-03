The Arctic cold continues on Sunday; update on wind cooling warnings and tips

Sunday’s 6pm temperature at MSP Airport was 13 below zero, with a cold wind temperature of 27 below zero.

Lakeville and Eden Prairie Prairie had a morning temperament of 17 below zero. The air temperature at 6am was -33 in Bemidji, Aitkin and Park Rapids, -34 in International Falls and -35 in Hibbing. 45 sub-zero winds were reported at 6am in Thief River Falls and Fosston.

Warnings and tips for cooling the wind

A cold wind warning continues until 10 a.m. this Sunday in parts of the Twin Cities subway area and much of Minnesota. The wind cooling warning is in dark blue on the map below, with tips for cooling the wind in light blue:

Here are the details of the wind chime warning that covers parts of the subway area:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities / Chanhassen MN 349 AM CST Die 2 January 2022 MNZ041> 045-047> 059-061-064> 069-073> 077-082> 085-03-09 / O. CON.KMPX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220102T1600Z / Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns- Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lwipeigoip-Lwisa-Chisa -Meeker-Wright-Yellow -Renville-McLeod- Sibley-Carver-Scott-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Watonwan- Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk- Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Blaine, Granite Falls, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria , Shakopee, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea and Osceola 349 AM CST Die 2 Jan 2022 … WARNING THE COLD WIND REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST OF THE MORNING … * WHAT … Closed with dangerous cold wind. Chills up to 40 below zero. * WHERE … Polk County in Wisconsin and throughout central, western, and southern Minnesota. * WHEN … Until 10:00 CST on Sunday. * IMPACTS … Dangerous cold wind shocks can cause freezing on exposed skin in just 10 minutes. PREVENTIVE ACTIONS / PREPARE … Avoid outdoor activities if possible. When outdoors, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, hats and gloves.

Minneapolis and St. Paul included in a wind chill tip for wind chills from -30 to 10am this Sunday morning.

Northwest Minnesota remains on a windswept warning until 10 a.m. this Sunday, with gusts of -40 to -50:

Here are the details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Grand Forks ND 314 AM CST Sun 2 January 2022 MNZ001> 005-007-008-013> 015-022-027-NDZ007-008-015-016-03-06 039-054 -030000- /O.NEW.KFGF.WC.Y.0001.220102T1600Z-220103T0000Z/ /O.CON.KFGF.WC.W.0003.000000T02000Z-220103T0000Z/ /O.CON.KFGF.WC.W.0003.000000P02Z -Norman-Pol. Marshall-East Marshall- Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-Mahnomen-West Becker-Cavalier- Pembina-Ramsey-Eastern Walsh-Nelson-Grand Forks-Steele-Traill- Cass-Western Walsh- Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Detroit Lakes, Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Devils Lake, Grafton, Park River, Lakota, Mcville, Aneta, Tolna, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatt, Portland, Fargo, Edinburgh, Adams, & Lankin 314 AM CST Die Jan 2, 2022 .. .WARNING COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST OF THE MORNING … the chills will be in the range of 40 below zero until late in the morning, then with rising temperatures, the winds will be in the range of 25 below zero this afternoon. . * WHERE … Parts of central northwest and west Minnesota and North Dakota northeast and southeast. * WHEN … For wind cooling warning, until 10:00 CST this morning. For wind cooling counseling, from 10 a.m. today until 6:00 p.m. CST tonight. * IMPACTS … Dangerous cold wind shocks can cause freezing on exposed skin in just 10 minutes. PREVENTIVE ACTIONS / PREPARE … Avoid outdoor activities if possible. If you are out, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Be careful while you are out. Wear appropriate winter clothing.

Northeast Minnesota has warnings and tips for cooling the wind that continue until noon this Sunday:

Here are the details of the consultation:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 252 AM CST Sun 2 January 2022 MNZ011-012-019> 021-037-038-WIZ001> 004-006> 009-021800KD / OW 0001.000000T0000Z-2201 St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-Central St. Louis- Southern Lake-Southern Cook-Carlton and South St. – Including Ely, Isabella, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Washburn, Bayfield, Ashland, Hurley, Grantsburg, Spooner, Hayward and Phillips 252 AM CST Die Jan 2 2022 … COLD ADVICE REMAINS WITH EFFECT UNTIL MASIDE CST TODAY … * WHAT … Overwhelmed by very cold wind. Chills up to 30 below zero. * WHERE … Parts of north central and northwestern Wisconsin and east central and northeastern Minnesota. * WHEN … Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS … Dangerous cold wind shocks can cause freezing on exposed skin in just 10 minutes. PREVENTIVE ACTIONS / PREPARE … Be careful when traveling abroad. Wear appropriate clothing, hats and gloves.

Cold hikes

Sunday heights will be just above zero in many areas, with teens in parts of southwest Minnesota:

The winds will be lighter than yesterday in most areas, but it will still be a little light in northwest Minnesota.

Update

An updated Updraft blog will be posted around 10:15 this morning. The update will include a look at next week.

Programming note

You can listen to my weather updates live on MPR News at 7:35 am, 9:35 am and 4:39 pm every Saturday and Sunday.