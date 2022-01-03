2 dead after tree fell on West Vancouver home





West Vancouver police are calling the deaths of two people in the Horseshoe Bay neighborhood of the district a “tragic accident” after a tree fell on a house overnight. The incident occurred on block 6200 of Wellington Avenue, according to a news release from the West Vancouver Police Department. Officers were called to the scene for a report on “a large tree that fell on the house,” police said in their announcement. They did not specify at what time the incident took place, saying only that it happened “overnight”. “While at the scene, officers noticed broken hydropower wires and broken gas lines that were damaged as a result of the uprooted tree,” police said. Emergency responders soon confirmed the deaths of two people – a man in his 60s and a woman in his 50s – inside the house. This appears to be a tragic accident, said WVPD spokesman Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, in publication. We are supporting the British Columbia Seekers Service as they conduct their own investigation into the circumstances of the loss of life, he added. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. Police said roads in the area remained closed to traffic on Sunday as crews worked to remove the tree and debris. Wind warnings were in effect for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and Eastern Vancouver Island on Sunday, with Environment Canada warning of strong winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour. Strong winds caused the cancellation of dozens of BC Cruises Ferries and cut off power to thousands of BC Hydro customers. As of 2 p.m., more than 12,000 customers on North Vancouver Island were without electricity. Across the lower continent and the coast of the sun, there were more than 3,000 customers without electricity, with fallen wires and trees blamed for many of the outages.

