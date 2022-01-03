Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political stalemate

CAIRO (AP) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced his resignation Sunday amid a political stalemate and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that disrupted the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule.

Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s caretaker government, returned as prime minister in November as part of a deal with the military following the October coup. At the time he had failed to appoint a cabinet and his resignation plunged Sudan into political uncertainty amid difficult security and economic challenges.

In a national televised speech Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a national charter and to draft a roadmap to complete the transition to democracy in line with the 2019 constitutional document governing the transition period.

“I decided to take responsibility and declare my resignation as prime minister,” he said, adding that his departure would provide another chance for another person to lead the nation and complete his transition to a civil and democratic country. He did not mention a descendant.

The prime minister said his efforts to bridge the growing gap and resolve differences between political forces have failed.

He warned that the ongoing political stalemate since taking power could turn into a complete crisis and damage the country’s already hit economy.

I tried as hard as I could to prevent our country from slipping into a disaster. Now, our nation is going through a dangerous turning point that could threaten its survival if not urgently corrected, he said.

The October coup had overturned Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after a popular uprising forced armies to overthrow the longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Four months after the ouster of al-Bashir, generals and protesters reached an agreement on the separation of powers to rule the country through elections in 2023. However, military-civilian ties have been severed by military occupation that has threatened to turn Sudan into international isolation.

Hamdok’s resignation comes amid a severe security crackdown on protesters who denounced not only the seizure of power, but the subsequent agreement that restored it and sidelined the pro-democracy movement. He returned to office in November amid international pressure on a deal that calls for an independent technocratic cabinet under his military oversight.

I have had the honor of serving the people of my country for over two years. And during his period I sometimes did well, sometimes I failed, said Hamdok.

The Freedom and Change Declaration Forces, an umbrella group of Sudanese political parties and pro-democracy organizations, has rejected the November agreement and remains committed to ending military rule. The alliance accused Hamdok of allowing the military to dominate the government and continued to stage street protests against the coup, which were met with heavy repression.

Over the past two weeks, speculation has grown that he would leave. National and international efforts have failed to convince him to stay in office.

The US State Department on Twitter called on Sudanese leaders to put aside differences, find consensus and ensure the continuation of civilian rule after Hamdox’s resignation.

He also called for the appointment of the next prime minister and cabinet in accordance with the constitutional declaration (2019) to meet the peoples’ aspirations for freedom, peace and justice.

It’s time to deploy an international mediator who can do the job Hamdok was unable to do – find a political compromise between the military, the road and the FFC, to rewrite a roadmap, said Cameron Hudson, a former official. of the US Department of State. and Sudan expert at the Center of the Atlantic Council of Africa

Hours before Hamdok’s resignation speech, Sudanese security forces violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, killing at least three people, according to the Sudanese Committee of Physicians, which is part of the pro-democracy movement. The group said dozens of protesters were injured.

The protests came despite strong security measures and blocking of bridges and roads in Khartoum and Omdurman. Internet connections were also cut off before the protests, according to advocacy group NetBlocs. Authorities have used such tactics repeatedly since the October 25 coup.

Sunday’s deaths have brought the death toll among protesters since the coup to at least 57, according to the medical group. Hundreds were also injured.

Charges surfaced last month of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters, according to the United Nations.

The sovereign governing council has vowed to investigate violence against protesters.

“On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the security forces to immediately cease the use of deadly force against protesters and to hold them accountable for their violence.”

“We do not want to go back in time and we are prepared to respond to those who seek to block the Sudanese people ‘s aspirations for a civilian – led democratic government,” he added.