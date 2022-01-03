Digi International, slowly transforming business model, raises stock value by 25% in 2021

Digi International has slowly transformed under the leadership of CEO Ron Konezny into a company that not only manufactures Internet equipment for companies, but also software to manage systems in factories, agriculture and telecommunications.

The result has been a significant improvement in operating performance and stock price in recent years.

“We needed to transform into a company that embraces its hardware experience but adds more value through software, helping customers,” said Konezny, who has led the 36-year-old company since 2015. “And we enjoy more lots of recurring revenue.We want to be recognized as a service provider as well [is] an appliance manufacturer. “This is the transformation.”

Digi software sales and services, which make up about 25% of the business, are the fastest growing segment.

Evolution was slow and painful and included layoffs in Konezny’s early years. But investors are warming to the still-evolving history.

The Hopkins-based dig also benefited from the telecommuting boom and demand for increased internet connectivity over the past two years. Its shares have risen in value by about 25% in 2021, closing the year at $ 24.57. The stock price was around $ 7 per share when Konezny took over the troubled company in 2015.

Digi, with a market value approaching $ 900 million, has grown profitably thanks to organic growth as well as acquisitions. The stock consensus price of some stock analysts is $ 30 per share within 12 months, based on recent results and developments.

In fiscal year 2021 recently completed, Digi adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to $ 1.08 per share, while operating earnings rose 20% to $ 48.3 million. Revenue rose 10.5% to $ 308.6 million.

Konezny noted strong revenue growth, despite the “unprecedented supply chain challenges” plaguing US manufacturers as the economy accelerated in 2021.

However, the company is treated more as a producer than a stock of free technology, where revenue is sometimes valued more than profit. Konezny has been able to raise Digi in a discreet manner; with profits that generally grow faster than revenue.

In November, Digi acquired Connecticut-based Ventus Holdings, a Managed Service Provider Network (MNaaS) provider. The $ 350 million, debt-financed transaction is Digi’s largest in its history. 36 years old.

“Adding Ventus to the Digi family further accelerates our transformation into software, services and subscription offerings to over 250,000 sites,” Konezny said at the time.

The deal was welcomed by Wall Street.

“Digi continues to function well in the current environment, with supply constraints hampering strong demand,” Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar wrote in a recent investor note. “In addition, the company is moving strongly [adjusted rate-of-return] increase in both [hardware and software] businesses, and we expect ARR growth to outpace revenue growth and boost margin expansion (as most of it is software-related) in the long run. “

Kumar, which has a 12-month target price of $ 33, recently predicted that Digi would post improved earnings per share of $ 1.49 with revenue of $ 335.5 million in fiscal year 2022.

Ventus expands Hopkins-based Digi-based Digi subscription technologies and services that connect Internet-enabled people and machines.

“We prefer to buy a subscription rather than just a device, and Ventus lets you buy a device only if you have the service,” Konezny said. “They service it. They have a zero-down model and ‘X dollars’ a month. Be it an electric car charger or a parking meter. The idea is,’ Do what you’m good at. I’ll keep it. [the technology] running. Mobile phone is the best way for him [deliver the service]. ‘”

Konezny said the deal will also accelerate Digi’s move towards a product subscription base plus software for all of its business. This does not include 25% of Digi’s business that manufactures and sells products that are included in another manufacturer’s technology product.

Achieving the analysts’ consensus target of $ 30 per share next year would catapult Digi to a market value of over $ 1 billion, a Konezny long-term target.

Konezny, 53, earned about $ 1.5 million in cash stock compensation in fiscal year 2020, according to an SEC dossier. The single stock he has sold over the years was enough to pay taxes on the profits he made on the stock of options he has bought over time at their historic prices.

Digi’s employment has grown from 525 to 670 over the past five years. They are all shareholders, Konezny said, including up to 100 shares given to each employee and a discounted share purchase plan.