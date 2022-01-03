SA reports 2,552 new cases of COVID-19, 94 people in hospital





South Australia has reported 2,552 new cases of COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized has risen to 94.

The prime minister said South Australia had a record number of symptomatic tests on Sunday. As cases and hospitalizations have increased, no deaths have been reported and no one is in a ventilator.

As cases and hospitalizations have increased, no deaths have been reported and no one is in a ventilator There are 90 people with COVID in SA prisons Prime Minister Steven Marshall said nine people were in the ICU, but no one was in a fan. There was no death. “It really fits the model that it is much more transmissible, but the symptoms are much less than we expected with Delta,” he said. More than 19,000 people in South Australia were tested yesterday, from a peak of 26,000 last week. However, Mr Marshall said there were a record number of people with symptoms being tested. LIVE UPDATE: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates “For the last three days I have been asking people who are not symptomatic not to use the capacity of PCR,” he said. “It’s happened now, so I’m very grateful to the people of South Australia for doing the right thing.” He said authorities were also monitoring 90 people in South Australian prisons with COVID-19. There have been no other positive cases involving a COVID-positive staff member at a clearing center in Port Augusta. SA clarifies definition of ‘close contact’ He also announced that South Australia will now sign the National Cabinet definition of close contacts with some exceptions. “Families and intimate contacts are automatically designated as close contacts,” he said. Prime Minister Steven Marshall has clarified the definition of a “close contact”. ( ABC News ) “We have two other areas with exception, one with vulnerable groups for example caring for the elderly and also aboriginal communities these are areas where we are not looking to reduce it. “The other is when there was an important broadcast in a certain environment, whether in public or in a workplace. “If you are face to face without masks inside, then you will be assigned a close contact if you have been there for more than 15 minutes. Mr Marshall said the number of people vaccinated yesterday was quite low, as was the case on Saturday. But he said there has been an improvement in figures this morning. Mr Marshall said the state would “bend” its vaccination capacity in the coming weeks to care for people who need to get their booster. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 54 seconds 1 m 54 s How accurate are rapid antigen tests? The form is being uploaded …

