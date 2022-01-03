Flight cancellations and delays continue at MSP International Airport





According to MSP International Airport, more than 74 flights have been canceled and over 121 delayed as of Sunday evening.

MINNEAPOLIS At MSP International Airport, dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed on one of the busiest travel days of the year. “We have pilots and flight attendants who have called sick after they tested positive, so this has really taken the situation and created a staff shortage,” said David Slotnick, senior aviation business reporter at The Points Guy. . Slotnick says the omicron variant combined with dangerous weather conditions – continues to wreak havoc on airlines and passengers. “They caused hundreds of cancellations today,” he said. According to the MSP, more than 74 flights have been canceled. Until the holiday weekend, Delta anticipated daily cancellations between 200-300 flights to airports across the country as teams tackle winter weather conditions, the new variant and the rush of the holidays. A Sun Country airline spokesman told KARE 11, “Severe weather and staff shortages due to sick calls from COVID challenged our team at MSP yesterday,” which led to dozens of delays. “It’s at a pretty bad point for the affected airlines, but at some point it will improve.” Slotnick says during the off-peak travel season the airlines will have to try to regain customers turned off by recent cancellations and delays. “Now, they have to come back and really convince customers who may have been nervous that it ‘s really safe to travel and it’ s just a hindrance,” he said. For travelers, Slotnick says it is important to check with airlines and be flexible. “If you are traveling during a period like this, keep checking your booking, many cancellations are happening in advance and if you know you can prepare,” he said. Check out the latest local news from Twin Cities on our site YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

