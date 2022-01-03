The Ottawa medical official says children deserve schools to remain open





The Ottawa Medical Officer says she supports the reopening of schools this week, although the numbers of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, continue to rise. By Dr. Vera Etches says she is also in talks with the Ontario government about “the urgent need to discontinue other activities to keep schools a priority”. Late last week, the province announced it was postponing the start date for returning after a two-day class break, until Wednesday. “While I look forward to further guidance from the province regarding the reopening of schools and measures to limit broadcasting in the community, I am currently in support of returning schools,” Etches wrote in a statement posted on the Ottawa Public Health websiteSunday. “I have appreciated the evidence and recommendations from my healthcare colleagues that being in school is best for the children, young people, families and the health of our community at large.” Schools are not fueling the pandemic: Etches Throughout the pandemic, Etches has been a vocal proponent of schools being the last to close and the first to reopen. In a statement Sunday, she wrote that the data suggest that schools are not a major driver of the pandemic and that, in December, COVID-19 rates in Ottawa rose much faster in the general community than within schools. Moreover, COVID-19 was often introduced into educational settings by sports or social activities outside of school, she said, which is why she would like to see the province impose other restrictions rather than delay the reopening of schools. “Some have suggested keeping schools closed until all children and young people are fully vaccinated,” she said. “Unfortunately, with one [eight]-Weekly interval between doses and 61 [per cent] of children 5-11 years old immunized with a dose at this time, that timeline would mean a lot of school absenteeism causing known damage. “ In her letter, Etches also stressed that closing schools could lead to an increase in indoor gatherings as parents find ways to cope without the protective layers that have been placed in classrooms to slow the spread of the virus. Children learning from home also create stress for parents and carers and problems for children’s educational and social development as well as mental health, she said. Instead of closing schools, Etches recommends that students limit their contacts and high-risk activities, stay home if they are ill or if someone in their family is ill, and have all students wear masks. whenever possible, including gardeners. “At the population level, my current recommendation is that children and young people deserve the health benefits of the schools that will open next week. Schools provide students with essential support for learning and social development,” she said. “This is not a decision I take lightly. It is supported by our children’s healthcare partners across the province.”

