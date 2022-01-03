With the latest steps, India and China are looking at relationship stability after a year of tensions

The exchange of sweets at the border, the talks of the Chinese foreign ministers with the Indian envoy and the flourishing of trade between the two sides raise hopes for a peaceful relationship



The exchange of sweets at 10 points along the India-China border on New Year’s Day and recent talks between the two sides have shown that New Delhi and Beijing are seeking greater stability in the relationship and have not given up hope for progress , despite 1,00,000 strong bodies still piled up on both sides after nearly 20 months of standing and a constant stalemate in disengagement.

Hopes for 2021, when the two sides agreed to disengage and withdraw troops from Lake Pangong in February, including the heights in the Kailash range taken by the Indian military just a few months ago, and in Gogra, were dashed later in the year. . According to officials, the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) has refused to move on India’s request that they restore the status quo ante by withdrawing from other areas such as Demchok, Hot Springs and Depsang areas.

Unexpected conversations

However, the January 1 exchanges, several rounds of talks between diplomats and military commanders, and a surprise farewell video conference between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and outgoing Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri last month, where both sides spoke of uninterrupted communication like the silver lining around the dark clouds involving bilateral relations, which are probably at their worst since the 1980s, are indications that both sides are seeking improvement. It is particularly significant that exchanges took place in areas such as Demchok and Depsang that saw PLA troops occupy the land claimed by India, leading to criticism that the Modi government may be seeking to agree to a compromise in these areas.

The fact that Mr. Wang chose to speak with Mr. Corn, and moreover, that the Chinese Foreign Ministry sought to publish the meeting, despite the state of relations and the recent sharp rhetoric from the state media in China, was also seen by observers as significant. Mr. Misri has now taken on the role of Deputy National Security Adviser. Although some challenges since last year had overwhelmed the great opportunities in the relationship, he hoped that with continuous communication at all levels, both sides would be able to resolve current difficulties, according to a reading by the Indian Embassy.

Russian mediation

Another positive sign came in December after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and Mr Putin’s virtual conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping later that month. A senior Kremlin aide said leaders had discussed holding a Russia-India-China trilateral in the near future, a possibility the Foreign Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied. Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi have not spoken since the start of the LAC crisis in April 2020, a sharp contrast to the previous six years when they met 18 times. A RIC summit would be the first such direct personal contact.

Despite the opportunities, the situation at the LAC remains fraught with risk, given the possibility of a recurrence of violence with secession and de-escalation almost complete, and one official said the most they can hope for is for ties to stabilize in next year as the Indian military tries to curb Beijing’s territorial aggression. As of Sunday evening, Beijing’s official media had not yet mentioned the New Year’s exchange, and instead, state media aired a video from the Galwan Valley showing PLA troops there vowing to protect every inch of territory Chinese.

New law on borders

Beijing is also moving forward with strengthening its infrastructure in border areas and has adopted a new border law that went into effect on January 1st. The law calls on government agencies in China to take steps to protect sovereignty.

Beijing has also accelerated plans to build civilian border villages, including disputed areas, as the Chinese government on December 30 released new standardized names for 15 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, to be used on Chinese maps, before entering force of law.

With the border blocked, connections to other areas have been stopped. Chinese investment restrictions, imposed a month before the LAC crisis began, have seen the decline in Chinese FDI in India, a stark contrast to the years of rapid growth beginning in 2014, when the Modi government pushed for it. attract Chinese investment. Since then, total investment has grown from under $ 2 billion to $ 8 billion in 2018, according to figures from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Chinese firms have also been kept out of 5G evidence as authorities have investigated Chinese companies in India over tax issues, two moves that brought sharp responses from Beijing.

Trade links

However, bilateral trade has continued to flourish and in 2021 has reached the highest level ever. After 11 months of the year, bilateral trade reached $ 114.26 billion, with Chinese exports to India reaching $ 87.9 billion and Indian exports estimated at $ 26.35 billion, both record figures, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

Despite a push from India to reduce dependence on China, imports increased only last year, by 49% year on year. Total trade is even higher than pre-pandemic levels, with India imports from China at 30%, driven by purchases of machinery as well as medical equipment and supplies during the pandemic. India’s exports to China, mainly iron ore, cotton and other mainly commodity-based commodities, have increased by 60% since before the pandemic.