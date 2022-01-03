Days after the mess, Vaishno Devi Shrines Board decides yatra bookings go online





The day after 12 pilgrims lost their lives in a mess, The board of Shrin Mata Vaishno Devi on Sunday decided that reservations for yatra at the shrine can only be made online.

Currently, pilgrims undertaking the 13 km journey can post their leaflets online or upon arrival in the city of Katra. A Shrine Board official said that while on average, only 2,000 daily leaflets are issued online, about 28,000 are issued to pilgrims upon their arrival in Katra. The decision to move online bookings was made at a Board meeting chaired by J&K Governor Manoj Sinha, who also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the relatives of each. those who died on Saturday. This is in addition to the former gratia of 10 lakh Rs announced on Saturday. An official statement Sunday said the Board had instructed its Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar to take urgent action on various fronts, including effective crowd management, enhanced infrastructure, making 100 percent yatra booking online, processing plans for decongestion of the entire trail, particularly in the Bhawan area, (and) separation of access and exit routes to () Bhawan. Faced with post-messy criticism, sources said the shrine board is unlikely to allow more than 25,000 daily pilgrims to the shrine. Meanwhile, the town of Katra, the base yatra camp in the Trikuta Hills, was mostly deserted on Sunday. Crowds gathered over the past three days – outside the Shrine Boards counters at the bus stand and near the Bhawan Trikuta, and at the Niharika building complex, which houses rooms and dormitories for pilgrims – were sparse. Just the day before, there had been long lines of pilgrims demanding yachting – a mandatory requirement for anyone embarking on the journey – at the Board counters. Sources said that from 5 am to 1 pm, only 11 thousand pilgrims had requested a yatras slide, while on Saturday 24,990 pilgrims had gone to the shrine. The roads were deserted too. Hoteliers complained about the cancellation of advance bookings, saying that after the mess, a number of pilgrims either returned without darshan, or canceled their trip to Katra. On Sunday, a three-member committee set up by the UT government visited the site of the riot along with J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. Led by the Chief Secretary of the Interior, Shaleen Kabra, the committee has additional DGP (Jammu) members Mukesh Singh and Jammu Division Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer.

