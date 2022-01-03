International
2 arrested after protesting against COVID-19 restrictions at the home of the Minister of Health in Alberta
Calgary police have arrested him following a protest held outside the home of Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, though details remain the mother.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the CPS received reports of a riot outside a home in the Varsity neighborhood.
Police said about 50 people were protesting against current public health orders.
As people began to disperse, police noticed two men who were there to “violate a valid court order.”
As a result, the persons were arrested and taken into custody. In a press release, the CPS said they will not mention the names of the individuals until they are formally charged.
The video posted on Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s Facebook page shortly after 6pm that same day shows him and his brother, David Pawlowski, being arrested by Calgary police.
The controversial pastor along with his brother were arrested in May 2021 for organizing an illegal rally, as well as for promoting and participating in illegal rallies. The couple held church services that ignored Alberta COVID-19 rules for physical camouflage and distancing.
In October, Judge Adam Germain rescued the brothers from prison; however, it handed down large fines along with conditions including one year of probation that the pair must follow. Arthur was fined $ 23,000, while David was fined $ 10,000.
Court documents say that within the one-year probationary period, the couple must maintain peace and good manners, obey all Alberta Health Services-related COVID-19 Orders, and perform 120 hours of community service. , excluding the pastor’s church.
Conditions include when they are exercising their right to free speech and speaking out against the AHS Health Orders and AHS health recommendations – at a public meeting or public forum (including electronic social media) – they must indicate in communications how much vijon:
“I’m also aware that the views I am expressing on this occasion may not be the views of most medical experts in Alberta.
While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that most medical experts favor social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program, unless for some valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been statistically shown to save lives and reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms. ”
Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again
Brothers must also stay within Alberta, except in the event of a family emergency that must be approved by their probation officers.
The Prime Minister calls the protesters
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney is calling on those involved in Saturday afternoon protest.
In a statement sent to Global News, Kenney said all Albanians have the right to protest peacefully; however, the prime minister went on to say that “this right does not extend to the violation of private homes and the harassment of the families of public officials.
“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that vaccine conspiracy theorists have tried to intimidate government officials in this way,” Kenney added.
“I’m sure the vast majority of Albanians oppose this kind of extremism.
Global News contacted the Minister of Health for comment, but until the moment of this publication, he had not heard.
