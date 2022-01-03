Hilda Marie Gordon | News, Sports, Work

Hilda Marie Gordon, 92, once of Altoona, died Sunday at the Garvey Manor nursing home in Hollidaysburg after a brief illness. She was born in Altoona, the daughter of the late Rudolf and Anna (Schneider) Vorndran. She married Glenn B. Gordon on July 22, 1950, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Altoona.

She left three sons: James (Lois) Gordon and John (Shelley) Gordon, both from Altoona, and Stanley (Yvonne) Gordon from Johnstown; three daughters: Joyce (Dave) Paul of East Freedom, Sandra (Thomas) Hughes of Duncansville and Deborah (Guy) Parrish of Dysart. Hilda was left with 23 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas (Lisa) Vorndran in Texas; sisters: Pauline Marzo, Catherine Vorndran and Christine Betar, all from Altoona; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, on July 23, 2015; her son, Denis, on September 13, 2021; brothers, John and Rudolph Vorndran; a sister, Helen Odrechowski; a grandson, Jeffrey Sunderland; and a great-grandson, Thomas Gvozd.

Hilda graduated from Altoona High School and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona, where she was a leader of the Girl Scout Corps. She was a member of the Bavarian Relief Society, where she was a waitress for many years, was the first female member of the club and was secretary for many bowling leagues for many years. She was also a member of the Unter Uns Society. She loved to play bowling, to play board and card games, to do puzzles, to spend time with her family, where she considered all the children and grandchildren spouses as her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her time at Garvey Manor, especially playing bingo there. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Garvey Manor nursing home or to St. Mary Altoona Catholic Church in memory of Hilda.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at The Stevens Mortuary Inc., 1421 Eighth Ave., Altoona, where a vigil will be held for the deceased. A funeral mass for Hilda will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Altoona, by Fr. Lubomir Strecok. The committee will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or Stevens Family Funeral Homes on Facebook.