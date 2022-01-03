The Brazilian Health Agency confirms cases of COVID-19 on a cruise ship





BRAZIL, Brazil – Passengers on the MSC Preziosa cruise ship had to wait more than six hours to land in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 in board – 26 passengers and two crew members. The Rio health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region could be quarantined at home. Others initially had to be isolated in hotels and no information was given as to who would pay for the costs. Following the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator Anvisa to continue operating. Other passengers were waiting to leave for Bahia. The ship had departed from the Brazilian resort of Bzio. In a statement to the Associated Press, MSC said it implements protocols that are stricter and stricter than in any other travel industry, adding that only vaccinated persons are allowed to board and that it conducts regular tests on passengers and crew members. . The company also said that when identified, positive cases are isolated in cabins with balconies and landed at the first stop of the ship. The cases identified on the ship are only a small fraction of those identified on land, the company said. He declined to say how many passengers were on board or what their nationalities were. Epidemiologist Denise Garrett, who is also vice president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute, said the atmosphere on cruise ships is very conducive to transmission, especially now with omicron. There are thousands of people who share the same indoor air, “she said.” It should be avoided at all costs. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week raised the risk of spreading COVID-19 in cruises to the maximum level, saying COVID-19 could easily spread among people on board, even among those who are fully vaccinated. . Anvisa has issued a recommendation to the Brazilian Ministry of Health that the travel season be suspended. The ministry said in a note that it would evaluate appropriate measures together with the ministries regarding the issue.

