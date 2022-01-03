Quebec reports 15,845 COVID-19 cases, stores close Sunday – Montreal

Working groups and small business owners offered mixed reactions Sunday as Quebec continued with the first of three planned closures of non-essential retail stores, saying they were facing both staffing problems exacerbated by rising the number of COVID-19 cases and the need to recover from previous pandemic-related losses.

Most of the province’s stores closed on Sunday, following an announcement made by Prime Minister Franois Legault on December 30th. He said stores will be closed for the next three Sundays starting Jan. 2 – with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and petrol stations – in a bid to stem a new wave of COVID-19 driven by the multi-variant infectious Omicron.

For Romy Belzile-Maguire, owner of Maguire Shoes in Montreal, the restriction helps address the fact that most employees are currently in isolation.

“We are a small team and we started to worry about the schedule,” Belzile-Maguire said, explaining that 30 percent of its staff currently cannot come to work. “We were seeing the challenge for the coming weeks, so closing one day simplifies everything.”

She said, however, that the closure on Sundays would affect its end.

“We risk a decline in our sales during January,” she said. “I stayed home a lot during the holidays to make sure I would still be staying at the end of it all.”

Charles Milliard, president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in Quebec, said in a statement that this time of year is crucial for businesses.

“The last thing businesses need during these difficult times are additional restrictions,” Billiard said Sunday, urging the provincial government to lift the measure as soon as possible.

“We have to leave the choice to businesses to open or close at a time that makes more sense to them, their employees and their customers.”

Michelle Wasylyshen, a spokeswoman for Canada Retail Council, also called on the government to ensure Sunday’s closures are temporary and short-lived.

“Retailers continue to face supply chain challenges along with manpower shortages and thus, as an industry we have not yet returned to normalcy before the pandemic,” Wasylyshen said.

She noted that many stores will not be able to survive another extended round of restrictions.

Montreal realist Charles Magri agrees, saying his family-owned business is still recovering economically from previous waves of pandemics. Last winter, all non-core retail stores across Quebec closed for several months after a strict blockade imposed during the holidays.

Magri, who manages Bella Italia Florist in eastern Montreal, is comforted by the fact that the move currently only applies to Sundays.

“Every dollar matters,” Magri said. “When we are forced to stop, it is a relief, but only because everyone is also closed. Are we okay to close on Sundays? as long as everyone else is. ”

He said closing a day puts less stress on sales than a complete block.

“COVID-19 had a huge impact on us, 100 percent,” Magri said. “There are fewer weddings. Everything is smaller. “When we closed completely, it really affected us.”

The first of planned closures came after Quebe reported 15,845 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 13 additional virus-related deaths.

The Department of Health said the number of disease-related hospitalizations rose from 70 to 1,231.

He said 162 people are in intensive care, an increase of nine.

The Department of Health said 54,065 COVID-19 tests were tested on Friday and 30.9 percent came back positive.

