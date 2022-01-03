Theodore D. Swanson | News, Sports, Work

COLUMBIANA – Theodore D. Swanson, 98, passed away on Friday afternoon, November 19, 2021 in Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana.

Mr. Swanson was born on July 31, 1923 in North Kingsville, Ohio, a son of David and Rose (Hyman) Swanson. He married ex-Marie Busch on June 14, 1951 and together they would celebrate 68 years of marriage.

A graduate of North Kingsville High School, Ted attended Fenn College in Cleveland (now Cleveland State University) before serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a successful salesman for Union Camp which is now known as International Paper. He liked his work there and the people he worked with. He stayed with Union Camp until he retired in the 1980s.

Ted lived with his wife Marie and children in Highland Heights, Ohio for over 40 years. He joined the Bethany Covenant Church where he was very active and served on the deacons board. He enjoyed golf and bowling and after retiring found a new hobby of cooking and spent many hours outdoors doing gardening. He and his wife wanted to travel and spend partial winters on the Isle of Del Sol, Florida. Family was very important to Ted and many fond memories came together while vacationing in Linwood in Vermilion, Ohio over the summer.

Ted leaves to cherish his precious memory, his daughter Susan Hall and her husband Robert; four grandchildren, Jason (Alysha) Norbo, Jen (Chris) Brown, Jodie (Rob) Cora and Ashley (Matt) Marino; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marie and son David Swanson.

Private services were held, military honors were given by the American Legion Post 290 of Columbiana, and burial took place at Columbiana Cemetery.

The family has entrusted the Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with arrangements for their boyfriend.

