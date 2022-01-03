AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay 5G wireless plans





WASHINGTON Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request from the US government to delay the introduction of next-generation wireless technology. A joint letter Sunday from the telecommunications giants to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, sought to dispel concerns raised by U.S. airlines that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation. But Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, and John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, also wrote that they were willing to accept some interim measures over the next six months to limit service around certain airport runways. The airlines had asked the Federal Communications Commission to delay the scheduled introduction of 5G this week, saying the service, set to launch on Wednesday, could interfere with electronic devices on which pilots rely. Airlines for America, a trading group for major U.S. passenger and freight carriers, said in an urgent dossier that the FCC had not adequately considered the damage 5G service could do to the industry. The group is seeking more time for the FCC and FAA, which regulates airlines, to resolve aviation security issues. These are related to a type of 5G service that relies on parts of the radio spectrum called C-Band, which mobile operators spent billions of dollars to buy last year. Ad Relying in part on airlines, Buttigieg and Dickson wrote to AT&T and Verizon CEOs late Friday to propose a delay in activating C-5G service near an unspecified number of priority airports as the FAA explores the potential for intervention in aircraft operations. AT&T and Verizon previously agreed on a one-month delay in 5G, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect multiple devices to the Internet without slowing it down. But telecom executives said Sunday that further delays demanded by the government would hurt their customers. Agreeing to your proposal would not only be an unprecedented and unjustified bypass of due process and carefully created controls and balances in the structure of our democracy, but an irresponsible abdication of operational control required to establish communications networks. world class and globally competitive. “are as essential to our country’s economic vitality, public safety and national interests as the airline industry.” Ad – This story has been corrected to indicate that the scheduled service would begin on Wednesday, not Tuesday.

