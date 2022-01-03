Quebec begins closing retail stores amid new wave OmicronExBulletin



change subtitles Graham Hughes / AP

Graham Hughes / AP

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) Quebec continued with the first of three planned closures of non-essential retail stores on Sunday as the provincial government tried to curb a new wave of COVID-19 driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Hospitals and health care resources in Quebec and remote northern Canadian communities are also expanding as the number of cases explodes.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault announced last week that most of the province’s stores would be closed for the next three Sundays, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.

Charles Milliard, president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in Quebec, urged the government to lift the measures as soon as possible.

“The last thing businesses need in these difficult times is additional restrictions,” Billiard said in a statement. “We have to leave the choice to businesses to open or close at a time that makes more sense to them, their employees and their customers.

The closures came after Quebec reported 15,845 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 13 additional virus-related deaths.

The Department of Health said the number of disease-related hospitalizations rose from 70 to 1,231. He said 162 people are in intensive care, an increase of nine.

Quebec City’s main hospital network says it will postpone half of surgeries and medical appointments starting Wednesday due to an increase in COVID patients.

Martin Beaumont, President and CEO of CHU de Qubec-Universal Laval, said at a news conference that up to 10,000 medical appointments could be delayed, allowing approximately 50 nurses to be redirected to the pandemic ward as well.

The hospital network says 783 health care workers are in isolation, in addition to the 600 nurses who are already absent from the workforce before the fifth wave of the pandemic hit.

The strain caused by the growing number of cases has worsened in remote communities where health care is already limited.

Bearskin Lake First Nation, a single community in northern Ontario, declared a state of emergency on Dec. 30 when 43 residents tested positive for the virus. By Sunday, 169 people had confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, more than 40 percent of the general population.

“This is a crisis,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s Chief Derek Fox said in an interview.

Bearskin Lake has no hospital and is usually served by a two-nurse nursing station. An emergency evacuation would take more than three hours for a plane to enter and exit Sioux Lookout or Thunder Bay, and this only happens if the weather allows it to land.

A federal rapid response team of three primary care nurses, an assistant physician and two environmental health officers landed on Lake Bearskin on December 30, bringing with it more testing capacity. Two public health nurses were also referred by the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority.

Outbreaks in remote communities are also affecting Nunavut, northern Quebec and Labrador.

Nunavut confirmed 22 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 196 in just 10 days.

Nunavut is discouraging all non-essential travel within the territory and has banned non-essential travel to and from some communities, including Iqalu, Rankin Inlet, Arviat, Igloolik and Pangnirtung.

Travel bans are also in effect now in Nunavik in northern Quebec until mid-January, with only critical or substantial travel allowed inside or outside 14 villages in the region.