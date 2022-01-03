EU draft for financing nuclear and gas plants raises anger | News, Sports, Work





Associated Press BRUSSELS – Draft plans by the European Union to allow nuclear and gas energy to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future were immediately criticized over the weekend by both environmentalists and some ruling political parties in the member states. EU. In the first draft conclusions from the Associated Press, the EU executive committee proposes a classification system for determining what counts as an investment in sustainable energy. Under certain conditions, it would allow gas and nuclear energy to be part of the mixture. The plans would have a major impact on nuclear fuel economies such as France and Germany’s fuel-fired power plants, as they could have to radically change their strategies. Energy use accounts for about three-quarters of the EU-produced greenhouse gas emissions and is therefore essential to the 27-nation bloc’s efforts to meet its commitments to curb global warming. The plans still need the support of a large majority of the 27 member states and a simple majority in the European Parliament. But the initial push by the EU Commission is a key element of the transition procedure. “The classification of investments in gas and nuclear energy as sustainable is contrary to the Green Agreement.” The EU initiative aims to make the climate neutral bloc by 2050, said Ska Keller, chair of the European Parliament’s Green Group. France has demanded that nuclear energy be included in the so-called “taxonomy” by the end of the year, leading the charge with several other EU countries operating nuclear power plants and wanting to make it eligible for green financing. French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said the proposal was technically sound and insisted on Sunday that the bloc “could not become carbon neutral by 2050 without nuclear power.” Germany, the EU’s largest economy, is heading in the other direction, with Germany shutting down half of its six nuclear power plants still in operation on Friday, a year before the country laid the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic energy. . Gas is a polluting fossil fuel, but is still considered a bridge technology by the EU to achieve a cleaner energy future. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck criticized the plan to classify investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

