Versatile Pakistani Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from international cricket

Lahore:Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was the captain of his national team in every format of the game, announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, saying he achieved more than he could have ever imagined during a career that spans nearly two decades.

The 41-year-old top-notch hit and non-spinner had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2018.

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 international matches in which he scored 12,789 runs and scored 253 goals.

“Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and pleasure. In fact, I have won and achieved more than I originally anticipated and for that, I am grateful to all my cricket teammates, captains, support staff and Pakistani cricket “The board …,” Hafeez said in a statement posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for the country including three ICC ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups.

“Obviously, my family made great sacrifices to ensure that I achieved my aspirations to represent Pakistan on a global stage,” Hafeez said.

His international debut came in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2003 and his last match was Pakistan’s loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinals last November.

“I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy to wear the national bag with the coat of arms of Pakistan for 18 years.

“When you have a professional career as long as mine, you will have your share of ups and downs, and I was no different.

“Apart from the results, I can say with conviction that I had more high levels as I had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best exponents of the stick and ball of my era,” said Hafeez.

During a successful career, he won 32 Player of the Match awards, the fourth largest among Pakistani players in all international cricket, with only Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33). ) placed in front of him.

In addition, Hafeez also won nine Series Player awards, making him second on the all-time list with Imran Khan, Inzamam and Waqar Younis.

He was a member of the Pakistani side that won the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

In the ICC Player Rankings, Hafeez reached the top of the Test rankings, 22nd in betting, 29th in bowling and fifth in all competitions.

In the ODI rankings, Hafeez’s highest place was a 13th place in March 2014, while he topped the bowling and all-round lists in August 2012 and January 2013, respectively.

Hafeez’s ranking in the T20I was just as impressive, reaching ninth place in the penalty shootout in February 2007, third in bowling in August 2013 and number one in all-race races in March 2014.

He had originally said that the 2020 T20 World Cup would be his last task for Pakistan, but the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hafeez ended up extending his career to represent his team. in the main tournament.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja thanked the veteran for his service to the game.

“Hafeez has been a whole-hearted cricketer who has worked tirelessly in his game to have a long and fruitful career,” said Raja.

“His game evolved over time, adapting to different formats quite intelligently. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with the modern requirements of this testing format. .His batting ability took a wonderful turn, nailing almost six as desired.

“He has proudly worn the green jacket, for which we at PCB are grateful. I wish him good luck for his future life and thank him again for his great contribution to cricket in Pakistan.”

Hafeez has signed up with the Lahore Qalandars for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League and will continue to be available for exclusive cricket worldwide.

Overall, Hafeez played in three 50-over World Cups, six T20 World Cups and three ICC Champions Trophies.

Read all the latest news, trending news and entertainment news here. Follow us Facebook, Tweet AND Instagram.

