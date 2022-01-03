Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from international cricket





Versatile Pakistani Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career that lasted over 18 years.

Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI against Zimbabwe, appeared in 392 international matches for Pakistan, scoring 12,780 runs and scoring 253 goals. His last international match was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal in November 2021. My journey of representing pride has come to an end and I am proudly retiring from international cricket with great pleasure and joy. Thank you all for your 18 years of support. Maintaining the highest level of pride and dignity is always my most valuable achievement. Pakistan Zindabad Mohammad Hafeez (@ MHafeez22) January 3, 2022 Previously, Hafeez had retired from Test cricket in 2018 and has not played in an ODI since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019. However, he has expressed his desire to continue playing the T20 franchise cricket. “Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and pleasure. In fact, I have won and achieved more than I originally anticipated and for that, I am grateful to all my cricket teammates, captains, support staff and Pakistani cricket “The board that helped me during my career,” said Hafeez. And, of course, my family who made great sacrifices to ensure that I achieve my aspirations to represent Pakistan on a global stage.

CWC 19: Characteristics of Mohammad Hafeez I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy to wear the national bag with the coat of arms of Pakistan for 18 years. “My country and my team have always been at the forefront and for this reason, every time I have been on the field, I have tried to raise their profile and image by playing hard and hard, but within the rich traditions of the cricket spirit.” Hafeez was part of the Pakistani team, which won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and represented his country in three World Cups 50 (2007, 2011 and 2019), six T20 World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021). When you have a professional career as long as mine, you have to have your share of ups and downs, and I was no different. “Apart from the results, I can say with conviction that I had more high levels as I had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best exponents of the stick and ball of my era,” he added.

Hafeez takes the harbor with the first ball While cricket has been a great teaching school for me, this wonderful sport has offered me the opportunity to visit different places, explore their cultures and make friends. These are eternal memories that I will cherish every day. I want to thank my fans and supporters who believed in my abilities and supported me throughout my career. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was all the praise for the versatile veteran. “Hafeez has been a cricketer with all his heart, who has worked tirelessly in his game to have a long and fruitful career. He has proudly worn the green jacket, for which we at PCB are grateful. I wish him good luck for his future life and thank him again for his great contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

