Pakistan’s sniper, Mohammad Hafeez, rehearses from international cricket





Former Pakistani captain Mohammad Hafeez announced on Monday his withdrawal from international cricket. The all-rounder, who made his debut in 2003, has represented Pakistan in 55 tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, scoring 12,780 runs and scoring 253 goals. During a successful career, he won 32 Player of the Match awards, the fourth largest among Pakistani players in all international cricket, with only Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33). ) placed in front of him. “Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and pleasure. In fact, I have won and achieved more than I originally anticipated and for that, I am grateful to all my cricket teammates, captains, support staff and Pakistani cricket “The board that helped me during my career,” Hafeez said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Hafeez announces withdrawal from international cricket

More details: https://t.co/RYLJ7gp5Ro pic.twitter.com/8PYAfaJlPW Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2022 “And, of course, my family who made great sacrifices to ensure that I achieve my aspirations to represent Pakistan on a global stage. “I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy to wear the national jersey with the coat of arms of Pakistan for 18 years. My country and my team have always been at the forefront and therefore, every time I go out on the field, I “They tried to raise their profile and image by playing hard and tough, but within the rich traditions of the cricket spirit,” added Hafeez, who was also Pakistan’s captain in 32 games. Hafeez, a member of the winning team of the 2017 Pakistani Champions Trophy, played in three ODIWorld Cups (2007, 2011 and 2019), six T20I World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2001 Champions) 2013 and 2017 ). Promoted Former Pakistani striker and current PCB chief Ramiz Raja praised Hafeez for a great career. Hafeez has been a whole-hearted cricketer who has worked tirelessly in his game to have a long and fruitful career. His game evolved over time, adapting to different formats quite intelligently. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with the modern requirements of this testing format. “His sketch of the bat took a brilliant turn, nailing the sixes almost as desired,” he said. Topics mentioned in this article

