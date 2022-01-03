Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket, Sports News





Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. After making his debut on April 3, 2003, against Zimbabwe, the all-rounder decided to retire after 18 years. Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 goals, in addition to being the team captain in 32 international matches. He was a member of the Pakistani side that won the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy in England and Wales. Overall, Hafeez has played in three 50-over World Cups (2007, 2011 and 2019), six 20-over World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021) and three ICC Champions Trophies (2003, 201). and 201. “Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and pleasure. In fact, I have won and achieved more than I originally anticipated and for that, I am grateful to all my cricket teammates, captains, support staff and the Cricket Board. of Pakistan who helped me during my career, “Hafeez’s statement read in an official statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “And, of course, my family who made great sacrifices to ensure that I achieved my aspirations to represent Pakistan on a global stage. I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been deemed worthy to wear the national bag. with the coat of arms of Pakistan for 18. My country and my team have always been at the forefront and therefore, every time I went out on the field, I tried to raise their profile and image by playing hard and hard but within the rich traditions of the soul of cricket, “he added. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja praised Hafeez and wished him luck in his future life. “Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he never strayed from the modern demands of this testing format. Dexterity “he took a strong turn, nailing the sixties almost at will,” said Ramiz Raja. READ ALSO | Former cricketer Shahid Afridi will become the powerful coach of Pakistan? Here is what he has to say “He has worn the green jacket with pride for which we at PCB are grateful. I wish him good luck for his future life and thank him again for his great contribution to Pakistani cricket,” Ramiz added. In the ICC Player Rankings, Hafeez achieved the highest test rankings, 22nd in betting, 29th in bowling and fifth in all competitions. In the ODI rankings, Hafeez’s highest ranking was 13th in March 2014, while he topped the bowling and all-round lists in August 2012 and January 2013, respectively. Hafeez’s ranking in the T20I was just as impressive, reaching ninth place in shot put in February 2007, third in bowling in August 2013 and number one in all competitions in March 2014.

