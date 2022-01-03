Fire destroys historic South African Parliament complex | News, Sports, Work





Associated Press CAPE TOWN, South Africa – A huge fire engulfed the 138-year-old South African Parliament complex on Sunday, destroying offices and causing several ceilings to collapse in a place that has hosted some of the country’s highlights. As firefighters tried to contain the blaze, a dark plume of smoke and flames rose high into the air over the southern city of Cape Town. About 70 firefighters are still battling the blaze hours after it started early in the morning, said Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman Jermaine Carelse. Some got on a crane to sprinkle water on the fire from above. No injuries were reported and Parliament itself was closed for the holidays. Visiting the scene, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said one person was “He is being held and interrogated” by police in connection with the flames. Police later confirmed that a 51-year-old man had been arrested. “The fire is currently in the rooms of the National Assembly. Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille told reporters as smoke billowed from her from the roof of the historic white building with magnificent entrance columns. “This is a very sad day for democracy, because Parliament is the home of our democracy.” “We have not been able to contain the fire in the National Assembly. she added. “Part of the ceilings have collapsed.” Officials said the fire started in the Old Assembly building, which was built in 1884 and originally housed the South African Parliament but is now used for offices. It spread to the newest National Assembly building, built in the 1980s, where Parliament is now located. Authorities feared major damage to both buildings, which have white facades, elaborate roofing and magnificent columns, all now obscured by flames and smoke. There were also fears that the precious objects inside, including a manuscript where the composer first wrote some texts for the South African national anthem, would be lost forever. Carelse warned that both buildings were in danger of collapsing. “The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of strong heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which may indicate a collapse. The News24 website quoted Carelse as saying. JP Smith, Cape Town official in charge of safety and security, said at least one floor of the Old Assembly building was “kidnapped” and its whole roof had collapsed. Firefighters were now focusing efforts on rescuing the National Assembly building, he said. While the Old Assembly building was closely linked to South Africa’s colonial and apartheid history, the National Assembly building was where former President FW de Klerk stood up at the opening of Parliament in 1990 and announced that he was releasing Nelson Mandela. from prison and would end apartheid. the system of white minority rule. The news electrified the country and resonated around the world. Security guards initially reported the fire around 6 a.m. Sunday, Carelse said, and 35 firefighters initially at the scene called in reinforcements quickly. Cape Town has activated its Disaster Coordination Team, which responds to major emergencies. Police cordoned off the compound and closed nearby roads. De Lille said an investigation was under way into the cause of the fire. Authorities were reviewing the video footage and questioning the man arrested in the area. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/news/international-news-apwire/2022/01/fire-ravages-south-africas-historic-parliament-complex/

