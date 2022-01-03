International
New Manitoba rules allow symptomatic childcare staff to return to work with negative test – Winnipeg
Staff at child care facilities in Manitoba and a range of other social services working with vulnerable people will now be able to return to work with a negative COVID-19 test, even if they have mild symptoms.
The changes were described in a memo from the Manitoba Families taken from Global News that circulated within the sector on Friday.
It applies to early learning and childcare institutions, community service providers with disabilities, community care providers for Children and Family Services and shelters for the homeless and domestic violence.
The memo says symptomatic staff can return to work if three conditions are met.
The individual must have tested negative from a provincial testing site, or have received two negative test results from self-administered tests 24 hours apart.
The person should also have mild and improving symptoms and have been without fever for 24 hours without medication.
Jodie Kehl, executive director of the Manitoba Child Care Association, says individual facilities may or may not choose to use the updated protocols.
I think it is important for families to have access to childcare while continuing to return to work. I think it is very important for children to have access to childcare so that they have continuity and consistency in their lives. But I also think it is critical that our early childhood educators be protected during this time, “Kehl said.
So we call on the province to ensure that they are protecting and supporting our early childhood educators by providing N95 masks, as well as a powerful supply of their quick tests, so they can continue to test all staff to ensure it is safe and secure. healthy environment.
Kehl encourages families to maintain an open line of communication with their childcare institutions, not only to stay informed about their protocols, but also to be aware of staffing issues.
“I think families should also be prepared that with these increased staff shortages, there may be a chance that child care institutions need to close groups, they may need to reduce their enrollment, they may need to reduce their hours. their functioning, “Kehl said.
“So I would advise families to make sure they have backup childcare plans in case their facility may not be able to provide that safe, healthy and licensed childcare.”
Kehl added that staff shortages are nothing new, but have worsened severely since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global News contacted the province to find out more about the changes but received no response Sunday.
