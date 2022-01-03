Versatile Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez announces withdrawal from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was the captain of his national team in every format of the game, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 41-year-old top-ranked player has registered with Lahore Qalandars for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League and will continue to be available for exclusive cricket worldwide.

Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and pleasure. “In fact, I have won and achieved more than I originally envisioned and for that, I am grateful to all my cricket teammates, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me throughout my career,” Hafeez told a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

And, of course, my family who made great sacrifices to ensure that I achieve my aspirations to represent Pakistan on a global stage.

I am extremely fortunate, lucky and proud to have been considered worthy to wear the national bag with the coat of arms of Pakistan for 18 years. My country and my team have always been at the forefront and for this reason, every time I have been on the field, I have tried to raise their profile and image by playing hard and tough, but within the rich traditions of the cricket spirit.

When you have a professional career as long as mine, you have to have your share of ups and downs, and I was no different. In addition to the results, I can say with conviction that I had more high levels as I had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best exponent and ball exponents of my era.

While cricket has been a great teaching school for me, this wonderful sport has offered me the opportunity to visit different places, explore their cultures and make friends. These are eternal memories that I will cherish every day. I want to thank my fans and supporters who believed in my abilities and supported me throughout my career, he added.

Hafeez had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2018 and ended a career spanning nearly two decades.

He represented Pakistan in 392 international matches in which he scored 12,789 runs and scored 253 goals.

He has played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for the country including three ICC ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups.

His international debut came in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2003 and his last match was Pakistan’s loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinals last November.

The chairman of the PCB, Ramiz Raja, has praised the all-rounder. He said: Hafeez has been a whole-hearted cricketer who worked tirelessly in his game to have a long and fruitful career.

His game evolved over time, adapting to different formats quite intelligently. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with the modern requirements of this testing format. His stick art took a brilliant turn, nailing sixes almost as desired.

He has proudly worn the green jacket, for which we at PCB are grateful. I wish him good luck in his future life and thank him again for his great contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

During a successful career, he won 32 Player of the Match awards, the fourth largest among Pakistani players in all international cricket, with only Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33). ) placed in front of him.

In addition, Hafeez also won nine Series Player awards, making him second on the all-time list with Imran Khan, Inzamam and Waqar Younis.

He had originally said that the 2020 T20 World Cup would be his last task for Pakistan, but the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hafeez ended up extending his career to represent his team. in the main tournament.