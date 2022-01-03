Explained: Law on the Borders of China and India

China’s new land border law, adopted on 23 October, entered into force on 1 January. This comes at a time when the border blockade in eastern Ladakh remains unresolved, when China has renamed several places in Arunachal Pradesh as part of its claim to Indian state, and when the Chinese Embassy in Delhi has written to Indian MPs, including a minister, who had attended a dinner hosted by the Tibetan Parliament in exile.

What is the new law?

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China approved the law on the protection and use of the country’s land border areas.

Xinhua state media reported that under the law, China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacred and inviolable, and the state must take steps to protect its territorial integrity and land borders and to safeguard and combat any act that undermines [these]“.

It mandates the state to take measures to strengthen border protection, support economic and social development, as well as opening up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support the lives and work of people there and promote cross-border coordination. protection and social, economic development in border areas. This means that it is encouraging the development of villages for civilians in border areas.

However, the law also requires the state to follow the principles of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation, to address land border issues with neighboring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and long-standing border issues, Xinhua reported.

The law sets out four conditions under which the state can impose emergency measures, including closing borders.

Why did China bring it?

Shuxian Luo, a doctoral associate at the John L Thornton China Center of the Brookings Institution based in Washington DC, wrote in November that several factors may have led to China’s move.

First, she said, the law reflects Beijing’s renewed concerns about the security of its land border, as it faces a host of unresolved disputes on its maritime front, confrontations on the Sino-Indian border in recent years may ‘have reminded Beijing of a classic land-naval power China must always be ready to face threats both on the continental and maritime level.

The Covid-19 pandemic also underscores the imperative that Beijing exercise greater control over its somewhat porous land border. The law also reflects Beijing ‘s hidden concerns about the stability of its territory on its border with Central Asia, as the withdrawal of US forces and Taliban control exacerbated Beijing’ s concerns that Afghanistan could become a hotbed of terrorism and extremism that could spread to Xinjiang.

She believes domestic politics may also have been a contributing factor, strengthening President Xi Jinpings who stood at the helm of the Party’s 20th Congress later this year, when he would secure a third term.

Is it about India?

Although the law is not specifically intended for India, it is bound to have an impact. China and India share a controversial 3,488 km border, the third longest among China’s 22,457 km land borders with 14 countries, after the borders with Mongolia and Russia. Apart from India, Bhutan (477 km) is the only other country with which China has a disputed land border.

There is a growing suspicion that China may have stalled further negotiations on the blockade in eastern Ladakh for this new law to enter into force. Corps commanders last met in October. India had hoped China would agree to break away from Patrol Point 15 in Hot Springs, which it did not. The meeting did not even result in a joint statement, as had happened in most previous meetings. The date for the roundtable is still pending, amid concerns that the Chinese delegation may use the new law in a bid to strengthen their existing positions.

In addition to PP15, China is blocking Indian troops from accessing its traditional PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12 and PP13 patrol borders in Depsang Plains. Also, some so-called civilians have set up tents on the Indian side of the current control line in Demchok and are refusing to release it.

Another hurdle may be that the new law prohibits the construction of permanent infrastructure near the border without China’s permission. Like, India and China have built new roads, bridges and other facilities faster since the beginning of the blockade; in fact, China had opposed the workers of India even before.

What impact can it have on India-China relations?

The view is still shared. Much depends on China’s actions, despite the new law.

Some experts think the new law will make China dig its heels into continued blockade as well as resolving the larger border issue. Others think the new law is just a tool the Chinese government will use if it wants to, as its actions have been aggressive even before the law.

Brookings article in November said Beijing seems to be signaling its determination to resolve border disputes on its preferred terms. The law sets out a general tone of determination.

Gautam Bambawale, who was India’s ambassador to China in 2017-2018 and has dealt with Beijing for much longer, had told Indian Express earlier that the law says only the obvious as every country is in the business of protecting its integrity territorial ja the question is what is your territory, and we do not agree with each other. He said that with their actions in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese are clearly showing that they are tired of trying to resolve the border or LAC through negotiations; “They show that they will do it through the use of force.”

In a brief publication for the think tank Center for War Studies in December, retired Army Major General Ashok Kumar wrote that the new law is China’s latest attempt to unilaterally define and demarcate borders. territorial with India and Bhutan. Law has major implications for India . created the conditions for a militarized solution to the border issue.

What are these villages and what does it have to do with the new law?

China has built rich border protection villages across the LAC in all sectors, which the new law encourages. President Xi visited a village in Tibet near the border with Arunachal Pradesh last July.

In October, even before the law was promulgated, Eastern Army Commander General-Lant Manoj Pande, who is in charge of the 1346km LAC from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh, had said: According to their policy or strategy, model villages have approached. the border for us is worrying how they can double use these facilities and civilian and military villages.

Former Northern Army Commander General Lt DS Hooda had previously told the Indian Express: If you [China] we begin to have populations placed on the other side, crawling through what we have [India] we think it’s our border, at a later stage, whenever you start discussing the border between the two parties, they will say we [China] have settled populations in the area.

Bambawale, however, said China has done it anyway: The law is not a necessary condition to be able to do so.