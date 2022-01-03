The GP raises concerns about documenting rapid COVID-19 tests

“If a person just takes a picture of a quick test and sends it, what is the medical evidence that the patient did that test?” Photo by Gavin Young / Postmedia

Content of the article It is inappropriate for the Alberta chief physician to ask family physicians to document patients with rapid positive tests for COVID-19, says a Calgary physician raising concerns about the expectation amid limited access to PCR testing.

Content of the article Dr. Mukarram Zaidi said doctors have a legal obligation to ensure that medical records are accurate and verifiable, something he said could not be done with rapid self-administered tests. If a person simply takes a picture of a quick test and sends it, what is the forensic medical evidence that the patient actually did that test? said Zaidi, who has a practice in Signal Hill’s southwestern Calgary community. We are now documenting that the patient was positive with COVID and his extra time was being spent on something where we do not even know if it is true or not. What I and other family doctors would like to see is more PCR tests. Last week, the chief medical officer in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, advised Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 to use a quick home antigen testing kit to notify their primary care physicians so the diagnosis is kept on file.

Content of the article Hinshaw said public health officials at the time were discussing an official channel process for documenting rapid positive tests, but that it would be prudent as long as those results were shared with family physicians. Some individuals may need formal evidence that they tested positive for COVID-19 to enter the workplace or receive medical support, including if they develop symptoms of a long-term COVID-19 that require treatment. Alberta has reduced access to PCR testing through Alberta Health Services for high-risk individuals only amid pressures caused by the Omicron variant. Most Albertans are required to isolate and use a rapid antigen testing kit if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. Supply for those tests has been low, with about 800,000 kits distributed across the province by the end of 2021, with additional tests expected every week until mid-January.

Content of the article With no other medical illness, we would simply accept the patient’s self-report as valid evidence for the purposes of securing tax benefits. We will always include image verification / laboratory processing. So how the hell did you think we were going to do this with house mice? 4/10 TRexMD (@ TRexMD780) December 29, 2021 Zaidi said he is concerned that rapid testing is not an adequate substitute for PCR testing because it shifts responsibilities from medical professionals and the healthcare system to individuals. The family doctor said the move is also shifting a public health burden to already overburdened family doctors. Most of the family doctors I spoke to in Alberta, they can not believe this is happening. Whenever we document anything, his forensic AHS and Drs. Hinshaw want us to sign documents that may or may not be true, he said. I think it is absolutely ridiculous to place the burden of proof on family doctors. Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Alberta has not reported data on COVID-19 since Thursday, as it has reduced revelations over the holidays. On Thursday, the province reported about 4,000 new cases from PCR testing alone; Hinshaw has said public health officials predict that less than one in every six COVID-19 cases have been caught by current testing.

Content of the article As of Thursday, 371 Albertans were in hospitals with COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care units. The province is scheduled to provide a full update of COVID-19 data on Tuesday. The new COVID-19 isolation rules also take effect Monday. The isolation period for Albertans fully vaccinated with COVID-19 is now five days instead of the previous 10-day requirement, as long as the symptoms are completely resolved. Otherwise, the isolation period lasts as long as the symptoms persist. Those who have not yet been vaccinated face a 10-day isolation window. Some still infectious workers will be allowed to return to work before their isolation period ends, however, a move Health Minister Jason Copping said Friday is based on ensuring the maintenance of essential services. Specific rules are expected Monday on what businesses can return workers early on and what precautions should be taken. With folder by Brittany Gervais [email protected] Tweet: @jasonfherring

