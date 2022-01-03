The GP raises concerns about documenting rapid COVID-19 tests

It is inappropriate for the Alberta chief physician to ask family physicians to document patients with rapid positive tests for COVID-19, says a Calgary physician raising concerns about the expectation amid limited access to PCR testing.
Advertising
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Dr. Mukarram Zaidi said doctors have a legal obligation to ensure that medical records are accurate and verifiable, something he said could not be done with rapid self-administered tests.
If a person simply takes a picture of a quick test and sends it, what is the forensic medical evidence that the patient actually did that test? said Zaidi, who has a practice in Signal Hill’s southwestern Calgary community.
We are now documenting that the patient was positive with COVID and his extra time was being spent on something where we do not even know if it is true or not. What I and other family doctors would like to see is more PCR tests.
Last week, the chief medical officer in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, advised Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 to use a quick home antigen testing kit to notify their primary care physicians so the diagnosis is kept on file.
Advertising
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Hinshaw said public health officials at the time were discussing an official channel process for documenting rapid positive tests, but that it would be prudent as long as those results were shared with family physicians. Some individuals may need formal evidence that they tested positive for COVID-19 to enter the workplace or receive medical support, including if they develop symptoms of a long-term COVID-19 that require treatment.
Alberta has reduced access to PCR testing through Alberta Health Services for high-risk individuals only amid pressures caused by the Omicron variant. Most Albertans are required to isolate and use a rapid antigen testing kit if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. Supply for those tests has been low, with about 800,000 kits distributed across the province by the end of 2021, with additional tests expected every week until mid-January.
Advertising
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
With no other medical illness, we would simply accept the patient’s self-report as valid evidence for the purposes of securing tax benefits. We will always include image verification / laboratory processing.
So how the hell did you think we were going to do this with house mice?
Zaidi said he is concerned that rapid testing is not an adequate substitute for PCR testing because it shifts responsibilities from medical professionals and the healthcare system to individuals.
The family doctor said the move is also shifting a public health burden to already overburdened family doctors.
Most of the family doctors I spoke to in Alberta, they can not believe this is happening. Whenever we document anything, his forensic AHS and Drs. Hinshaw want us to sign documents that may or may not be true, he said.
I think it is absolutely ridiculous to place the burden of proof on family doctors.
Alberta has not reported data on COVID-19 since Thursday, as it has reduced revelations over the holidays. On Thursday, the province reported about 4,000 new cases from PCR testing alone; Hinshaw has said public health officials predict that less than one in every six COVID-19 cases have been caught by current testing.
Advertising
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
As of Thursday, 371 Albertans were in hospitals with COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care units. The province is scheduled to provide a full update of COVID-19 data on Tuesday.
The new COVID-19 isolation rules also take effect Monday. The isolation period for Albertans fully vaccinated with COVID-19 is now five days instead of the previous 10-day requirement, as long as the symptoms are completely resolved. Otherwise, the isolation period lasts as long as the symptoms persist. Those who have not yet been vaccinated face a 10-day isolation window.
Some still infectious workers will be allowed to return to work before their isolation period ends, however, a move Health Minister Jason Copping said Friday is based on ensuring the maintenance of essential services.
Specific rules are expected Monday on what businesses can return workers early on and what precautions should be taken.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sign up to receive daily news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash can.
The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will be in your inbox soon.
We have encountered a problem with your registration. Please try again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos