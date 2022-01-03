Pakistan’s ‘Professor’ Hafeez leaves international cricket





ISLAMABAD (AP) Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has retired from international cricket after representing Pakistan in 392 games over 18 years. Hafeez, 41, left the cricket test in 2018 and played his last ODI at the 2019 World Cup in Lords. He retired in 2020 for Twenty20 matches and finished the year as the world’s top scorer in the calendar year in the shortest format. “Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and pleasure,” Hafeez told a news conference in Lahore on Monday, wearing the green jacket and tie of Pakistani teams. In fact, I have won and achieved more than I originally envisioned and for that, I am grateful to all my cricket teammates, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me throughout my career. The right-hander scored 12,780 runs in international matches that included 55 test matches, 218 ODI and 119 T20. Hafeez, who was reported for his suspicious action in bowling several times, also got 253 gates with his bowling out of rotation in all three formats. During his long career, Hafeez, deeply known as Professor, represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups, six T20 World Cups and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments. He was a member of the winning team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, but lost the T20 World Cup in 2009 when Pakistan won the trophy in England. Hafeez will be remembered more for his feats in cricket with the white ball, especially in the T20, where he was ranked as the No. 1 overall in the world in 2014. Hafeez said he was pleased with his career and was proud to have worn the national bag with the Pakistani coat of arms for 18 years. “My country and my team have always been at the forefront and that is why every time I go out on the field, I try to raise their profile and image by playing hard and tough, but within the rich traditions of the cricket spirit,” he said. . PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja praised Hafeez’s strong work ethic and said he adapted well to all three game formats. His game evolved over time, adapting to different formats quite intelligently, Raja said in a statement. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with the modern requirements of this testing format. His stick art took a brilliant turn, nailing sixes almost as desired. ___ More AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

