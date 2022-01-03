International
The benefits outweigh the risks, says Etches as calls for late return to class increase
Some parents, students and teachers’ associations in Ottawa are voicing opposition to Ontario’s plan for students to return to class on Wednesday and are calling for the Ottawa health medical officer to delay teaching in person.
A petition online asking Dr. Vera Etches to stop returning to class for elementary and high school students for up to two weeks, had amassed more than 750 signatures by Sunday evening.
“They are abandoning the rest of us in a disease they should not abandon us,” said Tim Abray, who started the petition and whose daughter goes to school in Ottawa.
“It’s just ridiculous. There is no way the province can abandon its responsibilities to the population when it comes to public health.”
However, the Ottawa medical officer, Dr. Vera Etches, has been a supporter of keeping schools open. IN a statement posted on the Ottawa Public Health websiteOn Sunday morning, Etches voiced support for the provincial timeline.
“I have appreciated the evidence and recommendations from my healthcare colleagues that being in school is best for the children, young people, families and the health of our community in general,” the statement said.
‘Last thing to close’
Etchestold CBCshe is weighing the harms associated with online learning, such as higher levels of depression, anxiety and eating disorders among students, versus the risks of going back to personal classrooms.
She said she is open to re-evaluating her position as more data about the Omicron variant becomes available, but in the meantime she believes personal learning has the greatest benefit for students.
Etches said she is in talks with the province to bring stricter measures outside the classrooms to address the spread of the community.
“It’s the consistency of opening schools that people need to be able to rely on and they need to be the last thing to close,” she said.
Instead of closing schools, Etches recommends that students limit their contacts and high-risk activities, stay home when they are sick, or if someone in their family is sick, and wear masks whenever possible. Possible.
Students, teachers call for stronger security measures
Teachers’ associations representing the four Ottawa school boards wrote an open letter December 31 urging Etches to close schools to teach in person until additional health measures are in place.
Before the resumption of teaching is allowed, teachers’ associations call for:
- Masks and respirators N95 will be made available to all staff and students.
- Education staff and students over the age of 12 have priority for booster injections.
- Students ages 5 to 11 receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- HEPA filter units to be installed in all unused classes.
The Ontario Board of Directors called for similar measures, but in a statement Sunday said it supported Wednesday’s scheduled return to class.
We support the plan of government and public health officials that staff and students return to teaching within the school in 2022 if it can be safely managed. Our statement: https://t.co/98JffLlgtJ pic.twitter.com/L8oCNyhMNq
However, at least one student says she is concerned about what she sees as a lack of safety protocols in schools, especially as Omicron-led cases continue to set new records in the community.
“I have heard from many of my peers that they are also very scared and intimidated to go back to school, which I do not think should be a feeling we have,” said Madison Page, a class student 11 in Colonel. From high school.
Page said she supports requests made by local teachers ‘associations and student administrators’ organizations calling for youth vaccination and better masks and ventilation before the start of personal tutoring.
“I do not think students, especially in Canada where we have the resources we have, should not risk their safety and that of the community to get an education,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/back-to-school-covid-ottawa-1.6302299
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]