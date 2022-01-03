The benefits outweigh the risks, says Etches as calls for late return to class increase

Some parents, students and teachers’ associations in Ottawa are voicing opposition to Ontario’s plan for students to return to class on Wednesday and are calling for the Ottawa health medical officer to delay teaching in person.

A petition online asking Dr. Vera Etches to stop returning to class for elementary and high school students for up to two weeks, had amassed more than 750 signatures by Sunday evening.

“They are abandoning the rest of us in a disease they should not abandon us,” said Tim Abray, who started the petition and whose daughter goes to school in Ottawa.

“It’s just ridiculous. There is no way the province can abandon its responsibilities to the population when it comes to public health.”

The Ottawa Medical Officer, Dr. Vera Etches, says she is weighing the benefits for students by keeping classrooms open against the known harms of returning to online learning. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

However, the Ottawa medical officer, Dr. Vera Etches, has been a supporter of keeping schools open. IN a statement posted on the Ottawa Public Health websiteOn Sunday morning, Etches voiced support for the provincial timeline.

“I have appreciated the evidence and recommendations from my healthcare colleagues that being in school is best for the children, young people, families and the health of our community in general,” the statement said.

‘Last thing to close’

Etchestold CBCshe is weighing the harms associated with online learning, such as higher levels of depression, anxiety and eating disorders among students, versus the risks of going back to personal classrooms.

She said she is open to re-evaluating her position as more data about the Omicron variant becomes available, but in the meantime she believes personal learning has the greatest benefit for students.

Etches said she is in talks with the province to bring stricter measures outside the classrooms to address the spread of the community.

“It’s the consistency of opening schools that people need to be able to rely on and they need to be the last thing to close,” she said.

Instead of closing schools, Etches recommends that students limit their contacts and high-risk activities, stay home when they are sick, or if someone in their family is sick, and wear masks whenever possible. Possible.

Students, teachers call for stronger security measures

Teachers’ associations representing the four Ottawa school boards wrote an open letter December 31 urging Etches to close schools to teach in person until additional health measures are in place.

Before the resumption of teaching is allowed, teachers’ associations call for:

Masks and respirators N95 will be made available to all staff and students.

Education staff and students over the age of 12 have priority for booster injections.

Students ages 5 to 11 receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

HEPA filter units to be installed in all unused classes.

The Ontario Board of Directors called for similar measures, but in a statement Sunday said it supported Wednesday’s scheduled return to class.

We support the plan of government and public health officials that staff and students return to teaching within the school in 2022 if it can be safely managed. Our statement: https://t.co/98JffLlgtJ pic.twitter.com/L8oCNyhMNq –@OPCouncil

However, at least one student says she is concerned about what she sees as a lack of safety protocols in schools, especially as Omicron-led cases continue to set new records in the community.

“I have heard from many of my peers that they are also very scared and intimidated to go back to school, which I do not think should be a feeling we have,” said Madison Page, a class student 11 in Colonel. From high school.

Madison Page says she and many of her peers are concerned about the safety of students and staff when school resumes Wednesday. (Submitted by Madison Page)

Page said she supports requests made by local teachers ‘associations and student administrators’ organizations calling for youth vaccination and better masks and ventilation before the start of personal tutoring.

“I do not think students, especially in Canada where we have the resources we have, should not risk their safety and that of the community to get an education,” she said.