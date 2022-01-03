Dayton Airport will invest $ 40 million in competition upgrades

title Dayton International Airport. StaFF Credit: JIM NOELKER title Dayton International Airport. StaFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Explore PHOTO: Dayton Airport Terminal Over the Years PHOTO: Dayton Airport Terminal Over the Years

The airport soon plans to build two new connectors to shorten the travel distance from the TSA checkpoint to its competitions by about 44%, officials said.

The new connectors set up will provide more direct trails to competitions A and B. The airport has 22 gates and the current connectors were built more than 30 years ago.

Aviation officials say the connectors, which are about 550 feet long, are outdated and inefficient. The new connectors will be about 300 feet long and will have modern mechanical and lighting systems.

The connector project and other access improvements to the competition are expected to cost more than $ 37 million and could be completed by 2024/2025, officials said.

The airport will also consolidate its food concessions into a new second-floor area that will be much closer to the gates, Turner said. Travelers will be able to see the gates from the new food field area.

Hopefully, more travelers will protect businesses if they are closer to their gates and do not have to worry about a long walk and missing their flights, he said.

The current concessions are located in front of the security checkpoint, directly behind the security checkpoint and in both competition A and competition B, aviation officials said.

The airport also plans to centralize escalators beyond the TSA checkpoint, which will lead to new second-tier public space, eliminating duplication and improving the passenger experience, Turner said.

title Dayton International Airport plans to invest more than $ 41 million in the facility in the next few years. Upgrades include new connectors in contests and an expanded space beyond the TSA checkpoint. CONTRIBUTE title Dayton International Airport plans to invest more than $ 41 million in the facility in the next few years. Upgrades include new connectors in contests and an expanded space beyond the TSA checkpoint. CONTRIBUTE

Earlier this year, the city approved a $ 5.7 million contract with Setterlin Building Company for a project to improve public circulation.

This will continue to renovate our magnificent airport, said Deputy Dayton City Manager Joe Parlette.

The company will renovate the TSA checkpoint area, renovate most of the terminal and replace competition windows A and upgrade its elevator, according to city documents.

The area beyond the TSA checkpoint is a hindrance, but this project will expand and expand it to improve traffic and aesthetics and provide a more comfortable space for safety passengers to collect their belongings, Turner said.

The circulation project is expected to start in February and be completed about a year later.

Explore The $ 130 million airport renovation is seen as a big deal for the region The $ 130 million airport renovation is seen as a big deal for the region

In the last decade, improvements and improvement projects have helped make the airport a high-level facility, said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, who heard a presentation about the airport updates in December.

However, she said, the current connectors feel like a long walk to the gates.

I like the next stage, she said.

Many people say some of the best qualities of airports include its convenience and how fast passengers can cross lines and the TSA and reach their gates.

COVID has had a major impact on the airport, but the passenger traffic of the facilities and the capacity of the airline seats continue to increase.

Dayton International Airport had 776 flights in April, but aviation officials say the facility could have around 1,320 flights in April 2022.