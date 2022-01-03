International
NSW registers 20,794 new COVID-19 cases, private pathology company closes dozens of testing sites across Sydney
There are concerns that queues for COVID-19 tests in parts of Sydney will last even longer as one of the largest pathology companies in the country announced it was closing dozens of testing sites until further notice.
Main points:
- Australian Clinical Labs announced it was closing 28 of its 29 in-force testing sites immediately
- Collection centers will be closed until further notice
- No explanation was given for the unexpected closures
Australian Clinical Labs has operated 29 test drive and foot locations on site across Sydney.
On Monday, she announced on her website that those pages would be closed “until further notice” takes effect immediately.
No reason was given for the sudden closures.
Closed locations include driving test centers in Castle Hill, Charlestown, Clarendon, Dural, Emerald Hills, Granville, Hornsby, Hunters Hill, Kingswood, Liverpool, Marsden Park, Minto, Parramatta, Parklea, Penrith, Sydney Olympic Park, Warriewood, Windsor and Winmalee.
Affected sites are Ashfield, Blacktown, Campsie, Fairfield, Frenchs Forest, Harris Park, Manly, Narrabri and Windale.
Only one test site, in Bella Vista, will remain open, but will only conduct tests for COVID-19 for international travelers.
ABC has contacted Australian Clinical Labs and NSW Health for comment.
It is understood that there are no plans by NSW Health to open additional sites to meet the testing requirement in those areas.
The state recorded another 20,794 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, and the Health Services Union (HSU) warned that tired staff at NSW hospitals were feeling the effects of “under-investment”.
In the 24 hours to 20:00, hospital admissions increased to 1,204, from 1,066 in the previous reporting period.
It is the highest number of people being treated for COVID-19 in state hospitals since September 23rd.
There are now 95 patients in intensive care and 25 in need of ventilation.
HSU has warned that the hospital system will reach a critical stage within two to three months if the changes are not made by the state government.
Union secretary Gerard Hayes told ABC staff at hospitals that they were chronically tired and felt the effects of “under-investing” in resources.
“Now we are paying the price for this, and if we do not do something about it right away, we will see people starting to leave the industry because this pressure they have been under for the last 18 months cannot be maintained.” said Mr. Hayes.
Last week the state government made critical health workers excused from isolation if close contact was made, a move Mr Hayes said was a “short-term, hasty knee-jerk reaction”.
Michael Bonning, chairman of the board of the Australian Medical Association (NSW) and a respiratory specialist in western Sydney, said it was becoming difficult to staff critical care areas of hospitals.
He said many staff have been laid off due to close contact with positive cases.
“COVID is really pushing us to be able, you know, to be able to staff our hospitals properly,” he said.
“It simply means pushing [staff] increasingly difficult [when]”One of the things we were trying to do during this Christmas period was try to give the staff a break, try to prepare them, you know, what comes next.”
Dr Bonning echoed the union’s calls for better funding and more staff.
“You can not materialize overnight health care workers,” he said.
“You have to plan for a health care system that works at about 85 percent capacity at all times, so that when you have such growth, you are actually prepared for it.”
Two men and two women aged 70, 80 and 90 died yesterday. All were fully vaccinated and one had received a booster vaccine.
One of the women was in her 90s and died at the BoltonClarke Cabrini Aged Care Facility in Westmead, Western Sydney.
It is the first death related to an explosion in this institution.
Test rates continue to be below the 100,000 mark with 96,765 swabs taken for COVID-19.
Tomorrow booster vaccines become available to anyone over the age of 18 who received the second dose at least four months ago.
Five to 11-year-olds are eligible to receive their first COVID vaccine from 10 January.
